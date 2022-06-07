Rediscovered 'lost' Queen song with Freddie Mercury to be released later this year

7 June 2022, 16:05

Queen
Queen. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Queen have announced plans to release a forgotten "gem" recorded with Freddie Mercury later this year after a recent rediscovery.

Brian May and Roger Taylor confirmed that they had discovered the song featuring Freddie's vocals a while ago, but admitted that they "forgot about it".

Roger said: "Yes, we did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it was. It's wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery."

Since then, Queen's engineering team worked to restore the song.

Brian explained: "It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can't really rescue that."

However, their "wonderful" team were able to "stitch bits together" to restore the song from the Miracle recording sessions.

According to Deadline, the song will be called 'Face It Alone'.

Roger confirmed that the song will be available in September, and that it was recorded during 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Freddie, The Miracle, which included the singles 'I Want It All' and 'Scandal'.

He added to the BBC that the song is a “very passionate piece.”

This would be the first new song featuring Freddie's vocals for nearly 10 years.

On 2014’s Queen Forever compilation, the band included three previously unheard tracks featuring Freddie, including 'Let Me in Your Heart Again', 'Love Kills' and 'There Must Be More to Life Than This'.

Queen’s final album with Freddie, Made in Heaven, was released in 1995, four years after his death.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

The Platinum Party at the Palace

Party at the Palace: Queen, Duran Duran, Elton John, Diana Ross and many others put on amazing show

Music

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor facts: Queen drummer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Features

Brian May

Brian May facts: Queen guitartist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert facts: Queen singer's age, partner, career and American Idol past revealed

Adam Lambert

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Royals

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Paul Tucker and Tunde Baiyewu of the Lighthouse Family have split

Lighthouse Family announce sudden split and cancel upcoming live shows

Music

Robbie Williams' new album

Robbie Williams appears naked on cover for new album of orchestral versions of his classic hits

Robbie Williams

Andrew Ridgeley is working on a new Wham! and George Michael documentary for Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley is working on a new Wham! and George Michael documentary for Netflix

George Michael

Kate Bush and Stranger Things

Kate Bush responds to 'Running Up That Hill' returning to the charts in rare statement

Music

Elton John performs 'Your Song' at the Platinum Jubilee

Watch Elton John's stunning performance of 'Your Song' from the Platinum Jubilee concert in full

Elton John