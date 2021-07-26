Queen explain how Michael Jackson "loved Freddie" and convinced them to record one of their biggest hits

26 July 2021, 12:01

Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury recorded music together
Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury recorded music together. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May weren't sure about recording 'Another One Bites the Dust' until Michael Jackson was sure it would be a hit.

Roger Taylor has explained how he thought Michael Jackson was "nuts" when he suggested that Queen recorded John Deacon's new idea 'Another One Bites The Dust'.

In 1980, Queen bassist John Deacon wrote 'Another One Bites The Dust', which at the time was quite different to anything the band had recorded before, featuring a dance beat.

Read more: Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury's electrifying long-lost duets are heart-wrenchingly good

Michael Jackson was a big fan, telling the group that they would score a big hit with it if they brought it out.

Speaking in the latest episode of Queen The Greatest, Roger Taylor said: “Michael came to several shows I think at the Forum in LA, and he loved Freddie. And he kept saying, ‘You guys, you got to put that song out!’

“And I wasn’t particularly enamoured with it, so I said ‘No, you’re kidding, that’s never a single.’”

In the end, Queen decided to record the song, and it became one of the band's biggest ever hits, as Michael predicted.

John Deacon’s song gave the band their second US number one, and earned them a Grammy nomination.

On writing 'Another One Bites The Dust', John once said: “I’d always wanted to do something a little bit more, that was more disco, which was very uncool at the time.”

Brian May spoke of how hard Freddie Mercury worked on the track, saying: “Freddie got deeply into it. Freddie sang it until he bled, ‘cause he was so committed to making it sound the way John wanted it, which was like hardcore."

He added that Roger wasn't a fan at all: “John was pulling us strongly in that direction, a sort of funky direction. And John got Roger to play with tape all over his drums, which is exactly what Roger hated.  Roger hated his drums being made to sound dead.”

The drummer admitted: “I didn’t really want to get into dance music. Wasn’t my thing.”

Michael and Freddie recorded a couple of tracks which sadly remained unreleased for decades.

Read more: Remembering the beautiful moment Michael Jackson and Princess Diana shyly first met

Whilst there are arguments over whether the pair worked on songs for Jackson's next album, Queen's Hot Space or an album of duets, the duo started recording in Michael Jackson's home studio in 1983, and produced demos for three tracks; 'There Must Be More to Life Than This,' 'State of Shock' and 'Victory.'

“They were great songs, but the problem was time, as we were both very busy at that period,” Mercury later said in Mercury: An Intimate Biography of Freddie Mercury.

The three songs were never released as intended, but 'State of Shock' was re-recorded by Michael Jackson and the Rolling Stones and released as single in 1984.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Freddie Mercury pictured backstage at the famous Slane Castle, Ireland concert on July 5, 1986.

Backstage pass: Snapshots of Freddie Mercury's weird and wonderful life on tour
Queen and Rod Stewart recorded a song together

The story behind Queen’s lost collaboration with Rod Stewart

Brian May has shared footage of his flooded home

Queen's Brian May says he's 'devastated' as he shares footage of flooded west London home
Brian May has said he thinks Freddie Mercury would still be part of Queen now

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive

Freddie Mercury

Adam Lambert and Queen's emotional rendition of 'Who Wants To Live Forever' will give you goosebumps

Adam Lambert and Queen's emotional rendition of 'Who Wants To Live Forever' will give you goosebumps
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica is competing at the Olympics

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica is competing at the Olympics: Who is the equestrian star?

Music

Clive Davis with Whitney Houston

Clive Davis facts: Record producer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Music

Blondie's 10 best songs

Blondie's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Blondie

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible

Michael Jackson

Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain are in the 27 Club

What is the 27 Club and who is in it? Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and more remembered

Music