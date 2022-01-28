Elaine Paige facts: Singer's age, husband, children and career explained

On Air Now
28 January 2022, 17:47
Elaine Paige is one of the most successful and celebrated stage actresses of all-time, thanks to her roles in Cats, Sunset Boulevard and more.
Here's all the bigs facts you need to know about the singing sensation.
Elaine Paige was born on 5 March, 1948. She celebrated her 73rd birthday in 2021.
Best known for her work in musical theatre, Paige grew up in Barnet, Hertfordshire and attended the Aida Foster Theatre School.
She made her West End debut aged 16, before appearing in the 1968 stage production of Hair.
While Elaine has been dating Justin Mallinson since early 2010, she has never been married.
During the 1980s, Paige had an 11-year affair with lyricist Tim Rice.
When asked about her decision not to have children, she replied: "It's a wonderful life I have, so I am very fulfilled in other ways."
Elaine Paige was awarded her OBE in 1995 for her contribution to musical theatre.
She was presented the honour by Queen Elizabeth II.
Some of Elaine Paige's biggest performances include:
- Hair (1968-1970)
- Evita (1978-1980)
- Cats (1981-1982)
- Chess (1986-1987
- Sunset Boulevard (1994-1997 on and off)