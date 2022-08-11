This unknown man singing Michael Jackson in a car park will blow you away

11 August 2022, 16:02

Brandon Conway has stunned the internet with his impression of Michael Jackson
Brandon Conway has stunned the internet with his impression of Michael Jackson. Picture: Brandon Conway/TikTok/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

An unknown singer has gone viral after a video of him performing one of Michael Jackson's greatest hits was uploaded to TikTok.

A video of unknown singer Brandon Conway's rendition of Michael Jackson's 'The Way You Make Me Feel' in a car park has stunned the internet.

The video posted to TikTok on July 24 has already racked up an incredible 27 million views as people can't believe how similar to Michael Jackson the performer sounds.

The story had us scratching our heads – surely nobody can sound like the King of Pop? Boy, were we wrong.

The video shows Brandon Conway standing in a car park at night time, wearing a brown T-shirt and orange trucker cap.

The young man then starts singing 'The Way You Make Me Feel', giving an incredible impression of Michael Jackson's hit song.

Clicking his fingers to the beat, Brandon continued to give an incredible impersonation of the star, complete with a pitch-perfect 'Hee Hee'.

Brandon sounds almost identical to Michael Jackson's famous version of the song, however where MJ's hit was recorded in a professional studio with high-tech microphones, Brandon's performance was captured on just a smartphone – impressive stuff.

Watch Michael Jackson sing 'The Way You Make Me Feel' below:

The video has been shared on Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and Instagram millions of times and to follow up, the young singer has recorded new videos of MJ's songs to prove it wasn't a one-off.

Brandon's TikTok channel now shows footage of him singing The King of Pop's 'Billie Jean' and 'Human Nature', both of which are incredible renditions of the star's songs.

But the newly famous star didn't stop there, he's shown off his range by uploading covers from Bruno Mars and Aerosmith.

Hard to please Michael Jackson fans took to social media in droves to praise the singer.

Brandon Conway's TikTok is filled with people praising his singing skills.
Brandon Conway's TikTok is filled with people praising his singing skills. Picture: Brandon Conway/TikTok

"(The) man's got talent. Can we make him super viral please?" one said.

"No one in the world can sound like Michael Jackson, that's how special he was, but you definitely do it justice," another stunned viewer wrote.

Brandon has promised there is more music on the way. Watch this space.

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed

The greatest yacht rock songs ever

The 20 greatest yacht rock songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

The King of Pop and the eldest Bee Gee collaborated on the song 'All In Your Name' in 2002 and were so close MJ was asked to be the the godfather to one of Barry's children.

Barry Gibb opens up about why he asked Michael Jackson to leave his home in 2002

Bee Gees

Michael Jackson's Michael album proved controversial

Why have three Michael Jackson songs been removed from streaming platforms?

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Musical Youth had a number one with 'Pass the Dutchie'

'Pass the Dutchie' Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr dies, aged 55

Music

The Bee Gee star, who performed many times with Olivia Newton-John, gave a statement referring to her as his 'sister'.

'Devastated' Barry Gibb breaks silence on Olivia Newton-John's death: 'She was my sister'

Barry Gibb

Elton John appeared on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when she invited him to come on stage and play a special version of his 1973 hit, 'Candle In The Wind.'

When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'

Olivia Newton-John

Dame Olivia Newton-John was last seen on stage by fans in 2020 – two years two years before her death in August 2022, aged 73.

Watch Olivia Newton-John's jaw-dropping final performance before her death

Olivia Newton-John

Grease actress, Didi Conn, has spoken out about the final touching text messages between her and Dame Olivia Newton-John before the singer died on August 8, 2022.

Grease 'Frenchy' star Didi Conn shares touching final message from Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed