This unknown man singing Michael Jackson in a car park will blow you away

Brandon Conway has stunned the internet with his impression of Michael Jackson. Picture: Brandon Conway/TikTok/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

An unknown singer has gone viral after a video of him performing one of Michael Jackson's greatest hits was uploaded to TikTok.

A video of unknown singer Brandon Conway's rendition of Michael Jackson's 'The Way You Make Me Feel' in a car park has stunned the internet.

The video posted to TikTok on July 24 has already racked up an incredible 27 million views as people can't believe how similar to Michael Jackson the performer sounds.

The story had us scratching our heads – surely nobody can sound like the King of Pop? Boy, were we wrong.

The video shows Brandon Conway standing in a car park at night time, wearing a brown T-shirt and orange trucker cap.

The young man then starts singing 'The Way You Make Me Feel', giving an incredible impression of Michael Jackson's hit song.

Clicking his fingers to the beat, Brandon continued to give an incredible impersonation of the star, complete with a pitch-perfect 'Hee Hee'.

Brandon sounds almost identical to Michael Jackson's famous version of the song, however where MJ's hit was recorded in a professional studio with high-tech microphones, Brandon's performance was captured on just a smartphone – impressive stuff.

Watch Michael Jackson sing 'The Way You Make Me Feel' below:

The video has been shared on Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and Instagram millions of times and to follow up, the young singer has recorded new videos of MJ's songs to prove it wasn't a one-off.

Brandon's TikTok channel now shows footage of him singing The King of Pop's 'Billie Jean' and 'Human Nature', both of which are incredible renditions of the star's songs.

But the newly famous star didn't stop there, he's shown off his range by uploading covers from Bruno Mars and Aerosmith.

Hard to please Michael Jackson fans took to social media in droves to praise the singer.

Brandon Conway's TikTok is filled with people praising his singing skills. Picture: Brandon Conway/TikTok

"(The) man's got talent. Can we make him super viral please?" one said.

"No one in the world can sound like Michael Jackson, that's how special he was, but you definitely do it justice," another stunned viewer wrote.

Brandon has promised there is more music on the way. Watch this space.