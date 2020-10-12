Is this the greatest Michael Jackson impersonator in the world?

Michael Jackson impersonator Jeffrey Perez Jr. Picture: YouTube/Jeffrey Perez Jr/NBC

By Tom Eames

Jeffrey Perez Jr has been wowing Michael Jackson fans for the past few years with his incredible talent of impersonating the late King of Pop.

In 2016, Jeffrey Perez Jr became an internet sensation when a video of him singing Michael Jackson's 'Leave Me Alone' impressed millions of viewers.

The professional impersonator is seen laughing as the clip shows his friend and colleague Shaun Roig beatbox for him.

Based in New York, Jeffrey sounds just like his late hero, and looks pretty similar too.

Perez previously wrote on Facebook that he performs in memory of Michael Jackson, rather then trying to emulate him.

"I pay tribute to someone I've loved ever since I was barely able to speak," he said.

He has also toured around the world with his Michael Jackson tribute concert, King Michael, along with three other impersonators.

Perez and Shaun also once appeared on Ellen to showcase his talents, performing a beatbox rendition of 'PYT (Pretty Young Thing)'.

While he hasn't performed as much in recent months due to COVID-19, he still regularly posts updates on his official Instagram and YouTube.

Other famous Michael Jackson impersonators include Navi, Edward Moss and Suleman Mirza.