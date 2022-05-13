Awkward moment Barry Gibb gatecrashes Michael Jackson award speech in hilarious mixup

By Giorgina Hamilton

Barry Gibb misheard his name being called and thought Michael Jackson was calling him up on stage as part of acceptance speech during The Jackson 5's induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Barry Gibb suffered many people's worst nightmare when he got up on stage to join Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 – only to discover it was a case of mistaken identity.

The eldest Bee Gee was in the crowd at The Jackson 5's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when Michael Jackson called out for Berry Gordy – the founder of the Motown record label – to join him on stage.

As Michael can be seen hugging the famous record producer, Barry Gibb suddenly appears on stage much to the King of Pop's surprise - "Oh the other Barry, that's two Barrys!" he exclaims.

The crowd gasp in surprise as Barry Gibb leans forward and hugs Michael before the Bee Gee realises his mistake and says: "Oh wrong Barry, right?" before quickly rushing off camera.

The moment happened during the The Jackson 5's induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Rock Hall in Cleveland, Ohio.

Diana Ross inducted Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Tito Jackson on the night in 1997, the same year that saw the Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac and Joni Mitchell be also give the Rock & Roll hall of Fame honour.

However, it's not surprising Barry thought Michael was inviting him on stage if you consider the long friendship between the two stars.

The singers had been very close for decades, and five years after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame clip, Michael Jackson and Barry Gibb would collaborate on their one and only song together, 'All in Your Name'.

Diana Ross inducted Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Tito Jackson in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Pictured, The Jackson 5 in 1977. Picture: Alamy

The song wouldn't be released until released nine years later on June 25, 2011, the second anniversary of The King of Pop's death, with footage also shown of intimate moments between the two stars as they recorded the track in Miami's Middle Ear Studio.

The Bee Gees and Michael Jackson's friendship went back decades, with Barry Gibb naming one of his sons after the singer – who was also Michael Gibb's godfather – and Jackson attending fellow Bee Gee Maurice Gibb's funeral in 2003.

"We are devastated," Barry Gibb said after MJ's sudden death on June 25, 2009, with his brother Robin Gibb adding: "We've not only lost a great friend in Michael, but also lost a wonderful sensitive human being."