Awkward moment Barry Gibb gatecrashes Michael Jackson award speech in hilarious mixup

13 May 2022, 13:18

The clip show's Barry Gibb mishear his name and come up on stage as Michael Jackson is giving a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The clip show's Barry Gibb mishear his name and come up on stage as Michael Jackson is giving a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: VH1/Youtube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Barry Gibb misheard his name being called and thought Michael Jackson was calling him up on stage as part of acceptance speech during The Jackson 5's induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Barry Gibb suffered many people's worst nightmare when he got up on stage to join Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 – only to discover it was a case of mistaken identity.

The eldest Bee Gee was in the crowd at The Jackson 5's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when Michael Jackson called out for Berry Gordy – the founder of the Motown record label – to join him on stage.

As Michael can be seen hugging the famous record producer, Barry Gibb suddenly appears on stage much to the King of Pop's surprise - "Oh the other Barry, that's two Barrys!" he exclaims.

The eldest Bee Gee was in crowd at The Jackson 5's induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when Michael Jackson called out for Berry Gordy – the founder of the Motown record label – to join him on stage.
The eldest Bee Gee was in crowd at The Jackson 5's induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when Michael Jackson called out for Berry Gordy – the founder of the Motown record label – to join him on stage. Picture: VH1/Youtube
As Michael can be seen hugging the famous record producer, Barry Gibb suddenly appears on stage much to the King of Pop&squot;s surprise - "Oh the other Barry, that&squot;s two Barrys!" he&squot;s exclaims.
As Michael can be seen hugging the famous record producer, Barry Gibb suddenly appears on stage much to the King of Pop's surprise - "Oh the other Barry, that's two Barrys!" he's exclaims. Picture: VH1/Youtube

The crowd gasp in surprise as Barry Gibb leans forward and hugs Michael before the Bee Gee realises his mistake and says: "Oh wrong Barry, right?" before quickly rushing off camera.

The moment happened during the The Jackson 5's induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Rock Hall in Cleveland, Ohio.

Diana Ross inducted Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Tito Jackson on the night in 1997, the same year that saw the Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac and Joni Mitchell be also give the Rock & Roll hall of Fame honour.

The crowd gasp in surprise as Barry Gibb leans forward and hugs Michael before the Bee Gee realises his mistake and says: "Oh wrong Barry, right?" before quickly rushing off camera.
The crowd gasp in surprise as Barry Gibb leans forward and hugs Michael before the Bee Gee realises his mistake and says: "Oh wrong Barry, right?" before quickly rushing off camera. Picture: VH1/Youtube

However, it's not surprising Barry thought Michael was inviting him on stage if you consider the long friendship between the two stars.

The singers had been very close for decades, and five years after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame clip, Michael Jackson and Barry Gibb would collaborate on their one and only song together, 'All in Your Name'.

Diana Ross inducted Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Tito Jackson in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Pictured, The Jackson 5 in 1977.
Diana Ross inducted Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Tito Jackson in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Pictured, The Jackson 5 in 1977. Picture: Alamy

The song wouldn't be released until released nine years later on June 25, 2011, the second anniversary of The King of Pop's death, with footage also shown of intimate moments between the two stars as they recorded the track in Miami's Middle Ear Studio.

The Bee Gees and Michael Jackson's friendship went back decades, with Barry Gibb naming one of his sons after the singer – who was also Michael Gibb's godfather – and Jackson attending fellow Bee Gee Maurice Gibb's funeral in 2003.

"We are devastated," Barry Gibb said after MJ's sudden death on June 25, 2009, with his brother Robin Gibb adding: "We've not only lost a great friend in Michael, but also lost a wonderful sensitive human being."

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Bee Gees

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video

Bee Gees

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

Bee Gees

Bee Gees

Bee Gees movie: Release date, plot and who will play Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb

Bee Gees

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The Gibb brothers appeared on MTV's Most Wanted during the promotion for their 1993 album Size Isn't Everything.

When Barry Gibb cheekily revealed what gets him 'in the mood' on TV

Bee Gees

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Paris and Prince Jackson were all smiles at a recent party to celebrate the success of MJ The Musical.

Paris and Prince Jackson celebrate their father Michael in rare appearance together

Michael Jackson

Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

George Michael joins his backing singers to perform 'This Little Light if Mine' backstage on his 25 Live Tour

George Michael sings jaw-dropping version of ‘This Little Light of Mine’ in rare backstage video

George Michael

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Elvis Presley

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley