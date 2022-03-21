When Barry Gibb cheekily revealed what gets him 'in the mood' on TV

21 March 2022, 15:37

The Gibb brothers appeared on MTV's Most Wanted during the promotion for their 1993 album Size Isn't Everything.
The Gibb brothers appeared on MTV's Most Wanted during the promotion for their 1993 album Size Isn't Everything. Picture: MTV

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Being a singer in one of the world's biggest musical groups mean you'd be idolised by millions.

And given that Barry Gibb was exactly that, he no doubt received his fair share of attention from the opposite sex.

Standing broad and tall between his brother on stage, Barry was often mistaken as being the lead singer of the Bee Gees due to his unique falsetto carrying the majority of their songs.

So, being considered the lead singer means he was regularly the focal point and received a lot of adoration for it.

Though after the trio's MTV interview in 1993, I'm sure the eyes of each and every one of their dedicated fanbase lit up.

That's because he revealed what gets him 'in the mood', let's just say.

Though their music had definitely become softer by 1993, the Bee Gees' wit and humour was as sharp as ever. (Photo by ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Though their music had definitely become softer by 1993, the Bee Gees' wit and humour was as sharp as ever. (Photo by ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images). Picture: Heather Harris

Appearing on MTV's Most Wanted, there's an interview section where the artist/guest plays 'Wall Of Death', answering frequently irreverent questions that the interviewer picks randomly from the board in front of them.

Despite their phenomenal success, the Bee Gees were always grounded and relied on their dry sense of humour to keep it that way.

They almost ruined that reputation a few years later in 1997 after storming out of the excruciatingly awkward interview with Clive Anderson after the host repeatedly attempted to humiliate the band throughout.

But up until that point they were praised for their typically British sensibilities and willingness to poke fun at themselves. And each other.

This was the case during their hilarious MTV interview, as they giggle and cackle whilst answering silly questions with even sillier answers.

And they were clearly happy to muck in, answering questions like 'What's the worst song you've ever recorded?', 'Have you ever had sex in a public place?' and 'Would you all pose naked for money?'.

Barry swiftly answered the latter question with: "We'd all pose naked for nothing!" which no doubt tickled the fancy of their fans.

But when giving an answer to the question 'What are you like when you're drunk?', there were no doubt a spike in sales for a particular beverage.

After Maurice chimes in with "I don't know, I don't remember!", Barry goes on to talk about his choice of poison.

It turns out to be sake, the fermented Japanese rice wine that he drinks exclusively.

"I'm a sake drinker, I don't drink anything else. So it has to be heated up like a hot toddy folks" he says as he cheekily raises his brows and stares directly into the camera.

And it wasn't the only thing hotting up after he revealed the effects of his favourite alcoholic beverage.

"What happens after I've drunk it, is that it makes me very horny. I'm sorry! I can only apologise!"

Upon hearing the revelation, the shelves stocking sake must've been emptied almost immediately.

Not that dousing Barry in sake would help either way as he's been happily married to the gorgeous Linda Gray for over a half a century.

The question then turns to Robin, who responds with "I don't drink! I have been drunk, a very very long time ago. But as Maurice said, I don't remember as I was drunk at the time!"

The Gibb brothers would also perform a gorgeous medley of four tracks 'Blue Island', 'To Love Somebody', 'New York Mining Disaster 1941' and 'I've Got To Get A Message To You'.

But it's the playful interview that reinforced the fact that the Bee Gees were always more than happy to let loose and leave us in stitches.

