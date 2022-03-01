Bee Gees fans in uproar as Ben Shephard makes a massive Gibb gaffe on Tipping Point

1 March 2022, 10:37

By Mayer Nissim

How much do you know about The Bee Gees' little brother Andy Gibb?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Quiz shows are a lot harder than they look. You can know the answers from the comfort of your home, but with the lights up and pressure on in a TV studio, it's easy for answers to slip your mind.

That's for the contestants though. With their media training and answer cards, you'd expect the hosts to be relatively blunder-free.

But viewers of ITV's Tipping Point have suggested that when he was correcting the contestants on last night's show (February 28), quizmaster Ben Shephard wrote the Bee Gees younger sibling Andy Gibb out of existence.

The question being asked was: "Which of the three Gibb brothers who made up the Bee Gees was NOT a twin?"

The core trio of the band included twins Robin and Maurice Gibb, with the correct answer being their older brother Barry.

Bee Gees: Maurice, Barry and Robin Gibb
Bee Gees: Maurice, Barry and Robin Gibb. Picture: Alamy

Contestant Tracy said: "I think I remember there was a Rob or Bob, a Robin Gibb. I'll play and I'll say Robin."

Asked what her answer would have been, the other contestant Karen replied: "I'd forgotten about Robin, I could remember is it Andy and Maurice? I might have gone Maurice."

Ben then told the pair: "It was Barry actually. Barry was the brother you didn't name, there is no Andy. Robin and Maurice were the twins."

Andy Gibb
Andy Gibb. Picture: Alamy

That reply left all the Bee Gees fans at home open-mouthed.

When he said "there is no Andy", had Ben forgotten about the existence of independent singer, songwriter, actor, and younger brother of the Bee Gees, Andy Gibb?

Charitably, Ben might well have meant "there is no Andy [in the Bee Gees]", but some viewers certainly thought he had written Andy out of existence, as you can see from the tweets below.

Born in 1958 in Manchester, Andy Gibb was a solo star in his own right, scoring six Top 10 singles in the US.

After his early years in Australia, he moved back to the UK in 1967, while his older brothers were globetrotting as the Bee Gees.

Andy struggled with clinical depression and health issues, and he died on March 10, 1988 from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart caused by a recent viral infection. He was only 30.

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Features

1970s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest love songs of all time

The top 50 best love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Companion Of The Order Of Australia is the latest award Barry Gibb has received throughout his illustrious music career. (Photo: Getty)

Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb is awarded Companion Of The Order Of Australia

Barry Gibb

Olivia and Barry performed 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' in Australia at Sound Relief in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' and it was spectacular

Barry Gibb

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Hall and Oates

The 10 greatest Hall and Oates songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Royals

Elton John and Ukraine

Elton John says he is heartbroken for Ukraine and slams Vladimir Putin at latest concert

Elton John

Elton John has performed at Madison Square Garden over 70 times throughout his career.

Revisit '52 years of memories' as Elton John bids farewell to "favourite venue" Madison Square Garden

Elton John

Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

Whitney Houston