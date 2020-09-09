Watch Michael Bublé in his first ever TV appearance, aged 21

9 September 2020, 10:11

The hair and outfit may be very different, but the voice is unmistakeable.

We've found amazing archive footage of a young Michael Bublé in his first national TV appearance, when he was aged just 21.

Bublé appeared in the Bravo documentary Big Band Boom! back in 1997, showcasing his obvious talent to a whole new audience.

In the video, he is seen singing 'Embraceable You', before discussing his childhood loving artists such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

However, we reckon he'd rather never see that dodgy yellow tie/black shirt combo.

It would be another six years before his breakthrough, self-titled album in 2003. He has since gone on to sell over 55 million albums worldwide.

