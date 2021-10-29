Eagles to play BST Hyde Park show in London to celebrate 50th anniversary

29 October 2021, 09:00 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 09:29

By Mayer Nissim

Eagles will warm up the Hyde Park stage a week before Adele plays the BST festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eagles are the latest band to be announced for the 2022 BST Hyde Park festival.

The US rock icons will play the London event on Sunday, June 26, a week before Adele's shows.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 5, at 9am. A pre-sale for American Express card members is open now.

Eagles at the Grammys
Eagles at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'Hotel California'?

Tickets are priced at £74.95 plus fees.

The band, whose current lineup is made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, will be supported by Robert Plant + Alison Krauss.

A full supporting bill will be announced shortly.

The show is part of the band's 50th anniversary tour, which also includes shows at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 20, BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 22, and Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 24.

Eagles at BST Hyde Park
Eagles at BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

Read more: The 10 greatest Eagles songs, ranked

The band will play songs from across their impressive back-catalogue during the show, including the massive hits 'Hotel California', 'One of These Nights', 'Life in the Fast Lane' and 'Desperado'.

Since they formed in 1971, Eagles have become one of the biggest-selling bands in rock history.

Their Greatest Hits album is the highest-selling in US history, while their 1976 album Hotel California is the third-highest selling.

This year's BST Hyde Park festival will see the return of the free activities of Open House, as well as the launch of the Hard Rock Stage, which celebrates the history of Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park and Hard Rock's own 50th anniversary

More from Eagles

See more More from Eagles

The Eagles

The 10 greatest Eagles songs, ranked

Summer songs

Best summer songs: The 20 greatest sunny tunes to listen to in a heatwave

Song Lists

1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

Eagles - Hotel California

The Story of... 'Hotel California' by Eagles

The Story of...

Eagles

Eagles will play Hotel California album in full at two Wembley shows in 2020
Eagles

The Eagles: Watch the most incredible vocal harmonies ever while warming up backstage
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are best buds

Ed Sheeran teases festive Elton John duet and looks ahead to daughter Lyra's first 'proper' Christmas

Ed Sheeran

Gary Barlow - The Dream of Christmas

Gary Barlow announces new album 'The Dream of Christmas' including covers of festive favourites

Music

The Story of… ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson

The Story of… ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson

The Story of...

Dionne Warwick explains why she isn’t interested in Whitney Houston’s upcoming biopic

Dionne Warwick explains why she isn’t interested in Whitney Houston’s upcoming biopic

Whitney Houston

Phil Collins is divorcing his wife Orianne

Phil Collins legal battle will see him questioned about "not washing or brushing his teeth for a year"

Phil Collins