Eagles to play BST Hyde Park show in London to celebrate 50th anniversary

By Mayer Nissim

Eagles will warm up the Hyde Park stage a week before Adele plays the BST festival.

Eagles are the latest band to be announced for the 2022 BST Hyde Park festival.

The US rock icons will play the London event on Sunday, June 26, a week before Adele's shows.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 5, at 9am. A pre-sale for American Express card members is open now.

Eagles at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Tickets are priced at £74.95 plus fees.

The band, whose current lineup is made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, will be supported by Robert Plant + Alison Krauss.

A full supporting bill will be announced shortly.

The show is part of the band's 50th anniversary tour, which also includes shows at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 20, BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 22, and Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 24.

Eagles at BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

The band will play songs from across their impressive back-catalogue during the show, including the massive hits 'Hotel California', 'One of These Nights', 'Life in the Fast Lane' and 'Desperado'.

Since they formed in 1971, Eagles have become one of the biggest-selling bands in rock history.

Their Greatest Hits album is the highest-selling in US history, while their 1976 album Hotel California is the third-highest selling.

This year's BST Hyde Park festival will see the return of the free activities of Open House, as well as the launch of the Hard Rock Stage, which celebrates the history of Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park and Hard Rock's own 50th anniversary