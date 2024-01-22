Eagles announce final ever UK live shows for Long Goodbye farewell tour

The Eagles return to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

After more than five decades on the road, the Eagles have decided to conclude their journey as a live performing band.

The band will now embark on their farewell Long Goodbye tour, spanning the US and the rest of the world.

As part of this farewell tour, the iconic country rock legends have revealed their last-ever UK shows, providing British fans with a final opportunity to witness them live.

Despite initial uncertainties expressed by Don Henley during their BST Hyde Park headline concert in 2022 about a possible return to European shores, the Eagles have put those doubts to rest.

In a surprising turn of events, they've announced a three-show residency at Manchester's Co-op Live in May and June 2024.

To add to the excitement, it has been confirmed that Steely Dan will be the supporting act for each of the scheduled concerts.

The Eagles. Picture: Kevin Mazur

These farewell performances will see the band, comprising Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey, celebrating over 50 years of their illustrious musical career.

The Eagles will grace Manchester with their presence from May 31st to June 4th, 2024, for a three-night residency.

The band said in a statement: "The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds."

"Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years."

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," they continue.

"But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set."

"The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

Additionally, a date at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Holland, has been confirmed. The statement suggests the possibility of the band considering other cities if the demand for their performances persists.

Anticipate a nostalgic journey through their timeless repertoire, including classics like 'Hotel California,' 'Take It Easy,' 'One Of These Nights,' and 'Desperado.' The band will also pay homage to their co-founder and original bassist, Randy Meisner, who passed away in 2023 and performed lead vocals on 'Take It To The Limit.'

For those eager to secure their spot, tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 26th, 2024, at 10am GMT. Alternatively, fans can access pre-sales at the same link from Wednesday, January 24th, 2024, at 10am GMT.