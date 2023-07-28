Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dies, aged 77

28 July 2023, 09:39

Randy Meisner of The Eagles has died
Randy Meisner of The Eagles has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Randy Meisner, the American bassist and singer who co-founded legendary band Eagles has died at the age of 77.

Randy Meisner participated in the band's 1971 formation and sang lead on the song 'Take It To The Limit', which he also co-wrote.

He provided the luscious high harmonies for 'Hotel California' and 'The Best of My Love', two of the California band's biggest hits.

The Eagles' official website, which announced his passing on Thursday (July 27), called him "integral" and "instrumental" in their early success.

He died of complications from chronic obstructive lung disease.

Randy Meisner in 1981
Randy Meisner in 1981. Picture: Getty

According to the band, "His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit'."

One of the most popular bands in history, Eagles were elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 after selling more than 150 million records worldwide.

Meisner, who was up in a farming family in Nebraska and emigrated to California in 1946, played with groups including Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band and Poco before joining Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon to co-found the Eagles.

After defining the country-tinged, easygoing West Coast pop-rock style that dominated the US radios in the early 1970s, they subsequently transitioned into hard rock.

The sorrowful, poignant waltz-time ballad 'Take It to the Limit' featured bassist Meisner, who was once considered "the sweetest man in the music business" by fellow former bandmate Don Felder.

Eagles With Randy Meisner Take It To The Limit Live at The Capital Centre 1977

Meisner quit the ensemble after only six years, and Timothy B Schmit took his place.

He wasn't included in their 1994 reunion tour, but he did join them in 1998 for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City.

Due to his poor health, he declined an opportunity to rejoin the band officially for a global tour in 2013. His later years were marred by domestic problems, addiction, and mental health challenges.

Meisner scored hits as a solo artist with songs like 'Hearts on Fire' and 'Deep Inside My Heart'. He also contributed to singles by artists including James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg, and Joe Walsh, another Eagles member.

More from Eagles

See more More from Eagles

The Eagles

The 10 greatest Eagles songs, ranked

1970s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest yacht rock songs ever

The 20 greatest yacht rock songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Eagles at the Grammys

Eagles to play BST Hyde Park show in London to celebrate 50th anniversary

Summer songs

Best summer songs: The 20 greatest sunny tunes to listen to in a heatwave

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Minogue has confirmed her first ever Las Vegas residency for 2023.

Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency: Dates, tickets and venue revealed

Music

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor was an uncompromising and simply unforgettable musician.

Sinead O'Connor's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Massive Attack worked with Sinead O'Connor

When Sinead O'Connor teamed up with Massive Attack: Duo pay tribute to late singer

Chill

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

What is the Grand Ole Opry? The iconic Nashville country music venue explained

Country

When Sinead O'Connor tore up a picture of the Pope during her Saturday Night Live performance in 1992, it both derailed and defined the Irish singer's career.

Inside the infamous Sinead O'Connor SNL performance that derailed and defined her career

Music