Stevie Nicks and Sting join Billy Joel for selected live shows next year

5 January 2024, 11:00

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel enlists some superstars to join him on the road.

While the likes of Elton John and Paul Simon have quit touring, Billy Joel is still playing massive live shows every single year.

He's winding up his remarkable and record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency this July, with his final date at the historic venue sandwiched between a number of other stadium shows.

This includes not just a rare UK show with a set at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, but also extra-special concerts with some very big names in support.

Following their successful co-headline tour last year, Stevie Nicks will again join Billy Joel for two live dates in 2024.

And on three other shows, Joel will be supported by Sting, who is still touring in support of his 2021 pandemic-era album The Bridge.

Billy Joel in concert
Billy Joel in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The full Billy Joel 2024 tour dates are as follows:

  • January 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • February 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • February 24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium w/ Sting
  • March 9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium w/ Stevie Nicks
  • March 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • April 13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park w/ Sting
  • April 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • May 24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
  • June 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • June 21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field w/ Stevie Nicks
  • July 12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
  • July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – LAST SHOW OF RESIDENCY
  • August 9 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
  • September 27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium w/Sting

