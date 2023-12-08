Billy Joel announces only UK show for 2024: Venue, date, support and how to buy tickets

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel makes his first ever working trip to Cardiff for a very special concert.

Next summer, Billy Joel ends his record-breaking monthly concert residency at Madison Square Garden, with his 100th show of the series and 150th performance at the venue taking place on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

That doesn't mean he's hanging up his microphone any time soon, and just a couple of weeks later the Piano Man will play a city he's never played before when he takes to the stage in Cardiff.

Billy Joel plays the Principality Stadium on Friday, August 9, 2024, with support from special guest Chris Isaak.

The one-off outdoor show will be Joel's only European performance of 2024, so if you're in the UK and want to see him next year without some serious travel, this is your only chance.

Tickets go on sale a week today, on Friday, December 15 at 10am from all the usual places – so via billyjoel.com, aegpresents.co.uk, axs.com or ticketmaster.com.

Billy Joel - Cardiff Principality Stadium. Picture: AEG

Billy's last trip to the UK came in the summer just gone, when he topped the bill at the annual BST Hyde Park event.

At the show he performed an era-straddling set of hits, including 'She's Always A Woman', 'Piano Man', 'New York State of Mind', 'The Longest Time' and 'We Didn't Start The Fire'.

He was joined by special guest Joe Jonas for 'Uptown Girl', just the latest in a stream of major stars to duet with Billy on the road.

Billy Joel - Piano Man (Original Video)

"I don't get to come here that much," Billy told the crowd. "And I'm not sure when this old ass is going to be back again."

Other special guests to feature at Joel's shows in recent years have included Kevin Bacon, Olivia Rodrigo and The Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik.

While he has continued to tour solidly in recent decades – including that remarkable Madison Square Garden residency – Joel's last solo album was 1993's River of Dreams, released 30 years ago.