Billy Joel joined by Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik for mesmerising performance of ‘Iris’

16 August 2021, 12:22

Billy Joel joined by Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik for mesmerizing performance of ‘Iris’
Billy Joel joined by Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik for mesmerizing performance of ‘Iris’. Picture: YouTube // Instagram
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Billy Joel was joined on stage by Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik and they performed an incredible rendition of the band’s well-known hit ‘Iris’.

Music legend Billy Joel performed his second post-pandemic concert on Saturday night (August 14) at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Billy’s concert saw him perform some of his greatest hits and he was also joined on stage by Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznick.

Read more: The Story of... 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls

“Welcome to my hometown,” John said to Billy when he got onto the stage. The birthplace of the Goo Goo Dolls was Buffalo, New York where the concert took place.

Billy and John performed the iconic Goo Goo Dolls song ‘Iris’ for the crowd. John sang and played acoustic guitar for the track while Billy accompanied him on the piano.

‘Iris’ was first released in 1998 and it peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. In the UK, ‘Iris’ peaked at 26 during the time of its release.

Read more: Billy Joel dating history: How the star's ex-girlfriends inspired some of his biggest hits

However, it landed at number three on the official chart in 2011 after it was performed on The X Factor. It made another appearance on the UK chart in 2013 and landed at number 12 - this was thanks to Britain’s Got Talent contestant Robbie Kennedy.

The track was written by John for the 1998 movie City of Angels. The romantic drama starred Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan - ‘Iris’ is sung from the perspective of Nicolas’ character.

Posting on Instagram, Billy shared a picture of him and John on stage as they performed the ‘Iris’ track.

Billy is scheduled to play in Ohio and Texas in the coming months before returning to his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 5. The last time Billy performed at the historic music venue was in February 2020.

More from Billy Joel

See more More from Billy Joel

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel

Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Billy Joel has been married four times over the years

Billy Joel dating history: How the star's ex-girlfriends inspired some of his biggest hits
Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 15 emotional tracks by and about dads

Features

Billy Joel and his daughter Alexa Ray

Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel releases stunning new single 'Seven Years'
Mamma Mia 2

Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums

Song Lists

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kenny Rogers thanking the Glastonbury Festival crowd on 30th June 2013. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

When Kenny Rogers ruled Glastonbury with a singalong of 'Islands in the Stream' and more iconic country hits

Music

Mick Jagger attends the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger facts: Rolling Stones singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Aretha and Obama

5 of Aretha Franklin's greatest live performances, from 'Nessun Dorma' to 'Natural Woman'

Aretha Franklin

Elton John surprises restaurant audience with performance of 'Cold Heart', and Elton with Dua Lipa. Photos: Instagram

Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John

The Story of... 'A Different Corner' by George Michael

The Story of... 'A Different Corner' by George Michael

The Story of...