The Story of... 'Wicked Game' by Chris Isaak

Who wrote 'Wicked Game' and what is it about?

Chris Isaac in 1986. Picture: Getty

American singer Chris Isaak wrote 'Wicked Game' for his 1989 album Heart Shaped World.

This was his third album, and before had largely released 1950s-style rock music and sophisticated R&B. He was aged 33 when 'Wicked Game' was released.

The song is often thought of as a ballad about unrequited love, but Isaak has said that the song was actually inspired by a telephone call from a woman seeking to arrange a casual sexual affair, and is about "what happens when you have a strong attraction to people that aren't necessarily good for you".

Speaking to Songfacts, Isaak said: "This one I wrote really late at night and it was written in a short time, because I remember that a girl had called me and said, 'I want to come over and talk to you,' and 'talk' was a euphemism.

Chris Isaak in 2013. Picture: Getty

"And she said, 'I want to come over and talk to you until you're no longer able to stand up.' And I said, 'Okay, you're coming over.' And as soon as I hung up I thought, 'Oh, my God. I know she's gonna be trouble. She's always been trouble. She's a wildcat. And here I am, I'm going to get killed, but I'm doing this.'

"And I wrote 'Wicked Game': 'world's on fire and no one can save me but you.' It's like you start thinking about it, and by the time she came over to the house, I had the song written. And I think she was probably upset because I was more excited by the song! I was like, 'Yes, you're gorgeous, baby. But listen to this song!'"