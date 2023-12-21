Billy Joel brings out his two daughters to sing cute version of 'Jingle Bells' at recent New York concert

21 December 2023, 12:56

Billy Joel made his final concert before Christmas an especially festive one, bringing out his two daughters to sing cute version of 'Jingle Bells'. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)
Billy Joel made his final concert before Christmas an especially festive one, bringing out his two daughters to sing cute version of 'Jingle Bells'. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everyone's getting into the Christmas spirit it seems.

Even Billy Joel can't refuse getting involved in the festivities, especially when his two young daughters are concerned.

For those that didn't know the 74-year-old music icon had two daughters below the age of ten, they certainly do now.

At a recent concert at the legendary venue Madison Square Garden, the Piano Man introduced his youngest daughters Della and Remy on to the stage as special guests.

For Joel's last concert before Christmas - as part of his decade-long residency at the New York City arena - he made it a family affair.

Not only a family affair, but a festive affair befitting of the Christmas holidays, with eight-year-old Della and six-year-old Remy singing a heart-warming cover of 'Jingle Bells' whilst their dad accompanied them on piano.

Dressed in incredibly cute outfits like North Pole elves, his daughters bravely sang the Christmas classic to an audience of nearly 20,000.

At one point, he even had to encourage them to sing towards the crowd, as they kept turning back to look at their dad.

It was one of the more endearing moments in an evening littered with Christmas songs and old friends joining in.

The Christmas tunes came out in full force - alongside Della and Remy's gorgeous rendition of 'Jingle Bells', Joel also sang covers of 'Deck the Halls', 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer', and 'Silent Night'.

Talking of old friends, Joel surprised the audience with a special guest appearance from long-time pal Elvis Costello.

Elvis Costello was a special guest at Billy Joel's final Madison Square Garden concert before Christmas. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)
Elvis Costello was a special guest at Billy Joel's final Madison Square Garden concert before Christmas. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Pump it Up - Elvis Costello & Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden 12/19/23

Billy Joel and Elvis Costello “Allentown”

Costello joined Billy for a cover of his 1978 classic 'Pump It Up', as well as a duet of Joel's hit 'Allentown' from 1982 album, The Nylon Curtain.

Joel posted on Instagram writing "some special guests at show #97" alongside a picture of him and Costello embracing.

He's the latest in a lengthy list of stars that have joined Billy Joel on stage during his ten-year residency at Madison Square Garden.

The likes of Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Kevin Bacon, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, John Mellencamp, John Mayer, and Olivia Rodrigo have all appeared alongside Billy in recent years.

This particular show was extra special, however, not only because he ramped up the seasonal excitement for the Christmas cracker of a concert, but because he sang alongside his young daughters.

By the sounds of it, they'll no doubt be following in their famous father's footsteps in the future.

More from Billy Joel

See more More from Billy Joel

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel

Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Billy Joel in concert

Billy Joel announces only UK show for 2024: Venue, date, support and how to buy tickets

Billy Joel has revealed a new member of the Joel family in a moving Instagram post.

Billy Joel, 74, posts private photos with daughters aged 6 and 8 as he adopts rescue dog

Kevin Bacon and Billy Joel in concert

Watch Kevin Bacon join Billy Joel on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel reveals the origins of We Didn't Start the Fire

Billy Joel reveals 'We Didn't Start the Fire' was "terrible" at first and started out as a "country song"

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Whitney Houston

David Bowie and Iman pictured in 1992, two years after they first met

How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate

Music

Celine Dion has sung in many languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even Latin in her 31-year career.

This video of Celine Dion singing in 9 different languages is absolutely incredible

Celine Dion

Vidoe has resurfaced of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta laughing hysterically during a Grease interview in 1983 (pictured)

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos

Olivia Newton-John

Freddie / Band Aid

Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Queen