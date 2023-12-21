Billy Joel brings out his two daughters to sing cute version of 'Jingle Bells' at recent New York concert

Billy Joel made his final concert before Christmas an especially festive one, bringing out his two daughters to sing cute version of 'Jingle Bells'. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Everyone's getting into the Christmas spirit it seems.

Even Billy Joel can't refuse getting involved in the festivities, especially when his two young daughters are concerned.

For those that didn't know the 74-year-old music icon had two daughters below the age of ten, they certainly do now.

At a recent concert at the legendary venue Madison Square Garden, the Piano Man introduced his youngest daughters Della and Remy on to the stage as special guests.

For Joel's last concert before Christmas - as part of his decade-long residency at the New York City arena - he made it a family affair.

Not only a family affair, but a festive affair befitting of the Christmas holidays, with eight-year-old Della and six-year-old Remy singing a heart-warming cover of 'Jingle Bells' whilst their dad accompanied them on piano.

Dressed in incredibly cute outfits like North Pole elves, his daughters bravely sang the Christmas classic to an audience of nearly 20,000.

At one point, he even had to encourage them to sing towards the crowd, as they kept turning back to look at their dad.

It was one of the more endearing moments in an evening littered with Christmas songs and old friends joining in.

The Christmas tunes came out in full force - alongside Della and Remy's gorgeous rendition of 'Jingle Bells', Joel also sang covers of 'Deck the Halls', 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer', and 'Silent Night'.

Talking of old friends, Joel surprised the audience with a special guest appearance from long-time pal Elvis Costello.

Elvis Costello was a special guest at Billy Joel's final Madison Square Garden concert before Christmas. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Pump it Up - Elvis Costello & Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden 12/19/23

Billy Joel and Elvis Costello “Allentown”

Costello joined Billy for a cover of his 1978 classic 'Pump It Up', as well as a duet of Joel's hit 'Allentown' from 1982 album, The Nylon Curtain.

Joel posted on Instagram writing "some special guests at show #97" alongside a picture of him and Costello embracing.

He's the latest in a lengthy list of stars that have joined Billy Joel on stage during his ten-year residency at Madison Square Garden.

The likes of Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Kevin Bacon, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, John Mellencamp, John Mayer, and Olivia Rodrigo have all appeared alongside Billy in recent years.

This particular show was extra special, however, not only because he ramped up the seasonal excitement for the Christmas cracker of a concert, but because he sang alongside his young daughters.

By the sounds of it, they'll no doubt be following in their famous father's footsteps in the future.