Billy Joel announces his first new single in over a decade 'Turn The Lights Back On'

23 January 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 14:19

Billy Joel surprises fans with Joe Jonas duet on 'Uptown Girl' at BST Hyde Park

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel has only released two new songs in the past 30 years.

Billy Joel has been a constant figure on stage in recent years, and not just at his record-breaking monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He's rarely been in the studio though, and his last proper album came over three decades ago with 1993's River of Dreams.

Joel released the standalone 'All My Life' and 'Christmas in Fallujah' in 2007, and said in 2018 that he had given up writing songs for good.

He told Vulture: "When I stopped writing songs – it was time. I couldn’t be as good as I wanted and that was driving me crazy. I was driving my loved ones crazy. I thought, this is ridiculous. So I stopped.

"I was always trying to feel like there was a real progression in my work, and eventually I realized I was only going to be X good. Because of that I knew I was going to beat myself up for not being better. So I stopped. That’s it."

All that has changed, and after teasing on stage and social media for the last few weeks, Joel has announced a newly-written single 'Turn The Lights Back On', which will be released in just a few days on February 1 via Columbia.

The track will be available via streaming and physically as a limited-edition 7" vinyl.

A snippet of video on Billy's social media channels show him playing what we can presume are a few instrumental bars of the track on the piano.

Billy Joel live on New Year's Eve 2023
Billy Joel live on New Year's Eve 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Joel's website reveals that the song contains the incredibly appropriate lyric: "Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?”.

The song has been written by Joel with Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector, and produced by Wexler.

There's every chance that UK fans will be able to hear the song when Billy plays the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 9.

