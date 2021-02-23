A Robbie Williams musical biopic is in the works from The Greatest Showman director

23 February 2021, 14:10 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 17:28

The life of Robbie Williams is going to be immortalised forever on film with a biopic 'exploring his demons', the director of The Greatest Showman has revealed.

Robbie Williams fans rejoice – a movie about the star's life and career is officially in the works.

The film, titled Better Man, will chart the star's life from 16-year-old Take That singer to worldwide superstar and 'explore his demons' along the way.

See more: Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The director of the 2017 hit film The Greatest Showman has confirmed he is set to work on the film.

Michael Gracey said he has spent hours talking to the singer about his life and wants to tackle the biopic in a way that hasn't been seen before.

The film, titled Better Man, will chart the star's life from 16-year-old Take That singer to worldwide superstar and 'explore his demons' along the way,
The film, titled Better Man, will chart the star's life from 16-year-old Take That singer to worldwide superstar and 'explore his demons' along the way,. Picture: Getty
Robbie Williams was born in Stoke-on-Trent and became an overnight sensation with boyband Take That in 1990. Pictured left to right: Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Jason Orange and Howard Donald in 1992.
Robbie Williams was born in Stoke-on-Trent and became an overnight sensation with boyband Take That in 1990. Pictured left to right: Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Jason Orange and Howard Donald in 1992. Picture: Getty

"As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way," Gracey told Deadline in an exclusive interview.

See more: Robbie Williams and his Dad: The fascinating story of the singing pair’s relationship

“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story,” Australian director Gracey said.

“Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story."

Robbie Williams was born in Stoke-on-Trent and became an overnight sensation with boyband Take That in 1990.

See more: Watch Take That reunion gig in full: See lockdown concert with Robbie Williams

"He’s not the best singer, or dancer, and yet, he managed to sell 80 million records worldwide," said Gracey. "You can relate to the guy who doesn’t see himself as having any extraordinary talent, even though of course, he does.

Michael Gracey (pictured right with Hugh Jackman) said he has spent hours talking to the singer about his life and wants to tackle the biopic in a way that hasn't been seen before.
Michael Gracey (pictured right with Hugh Jackman) said he has spent hours talking to the singer about his life and wants to tackle the biopic in a way that hasn't been seen before. Picture: Getty
Michael Gracey directed the hit 2017 movie The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman (pictured)
Michael Gracey directed the hit 2017 movie The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman (pictured). Picture: TSG/Chernin Entertainment

"What he did have is the will, vision and confidence to say, I’m going to pursue my dream. For us as an audience, it’s a window into the world, of what if we just went for it and chased that impossible dream that so many of us put to one side.”

See more: Robbie Williams is recording a new disco album with "dance electronic" feel

Robbie has also been open about his problems with substance abuse and the difficulties he faced as a pop star, and Michael Gracey is looking to present his story in a way that hasn't been seen before.

“All Robbie’s songs will be re-sung, for the emotion of the moment,” he said. “If in his life he’s in the depths of despair, he’s not going to sing a song as cabaret flamboyant showmanship; it’s going to be broken, acapella, stripped down, because that’s where he is emotionally.

"In moments of pure joy, you’ll get songs sung in this whirlwind of hysteria. So essentially every song in the film, Robbie will sing, but it will be performed for the emotion of that moment, and that scene.”

See more: Robbie Williams interview: "I don't look at the charts anymore, it would be a miracle if I got there'

The 'Angels' singer is hugely famous worldwide, but for some reason never managed to crack America, exactly why Robbie now lives there, according to Gracey.

Robbie Williams now lives in California with his wife Ayda Field and their four children. Pictured in 2018.
Robbie Williams now lives in California with his wife Ayda Field and their four children. Pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

"All the round the world, he is massive here in Australia and massive in Europe, and for whatever reason, he didn’t crack that U.S. market,” he said. “Which is why he lives there, because he is able to go down the street and he not have his clothes torn off him."

See more: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's 7-year-old daughter Teddy impresses on the piano

"Everywhere outside the U.S. people are going to hear these songs and they’re going to know every single one of them.

"Inside the U.S., they hopefully will greet it the same way as when they met The Greatest Showman. They didn’t know those songs, and yet people fell in love with them and made them their own."

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

robbie williams

The 22 greatest Robbie Williams songs ever, ranked

Features

1990s love songs

The 30 greatest love songs of the 1990s, ranked

Song Lists

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Robbie Williams spoke to Smooth's Jenni Falconer

Robbie Williams interview: "I don't look at the charts anymore, it would be a miracle if I got there'
Pop feuds

8 of pop music's biggest feuds and fallouts

Features

Whitney Houston, ABBA, Robbie Williams and the Bee Gees are all feature on the top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers list

Brits have revealed their top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers - but do you agree?

Music

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb may make some music together

Barry Gibb and Brian Wilson hint at new music after mutual praise online: "We must collaborate!"

Barry Gibb

Calum Scott Performs At The O2 Academy Sheffield

Calum Scott facts: Singer's age, partner, sister, net worth and more revealed

Music

Gary Barlow has shared his latest Crooner Session and this time it's with Culture Club frontman, the one and only Boy George.

Gary Barlow and Boy George release a duet of Take That's 'Patience' and it's exceptional

Take That

Olly Murs stunned The X Factor judges in 2009 with his dance moves and rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition'.

When unknown Olly Murs blew the judges away with his dance moves at X Factor audition in 2009

Music

Daft Punk

Daft Punk's 10 most chilled and relaxing songs ever

Music