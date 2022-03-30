Robbie Williams performs emotional 'Angels' tribute at Shane Warne's memorial

Robbie Williams and Shane Warne. Picture: Getty/ABC News Australia

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams appeared via satellite to perform at Shane Warne's memorial service today (March 30).

The world of sport is saying goodbye to a true cricket icon, following the death of Shane Warne in Thailand earlier this year.

Over 50,000 people are at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay tribute to the cricketer, who died suddenly at the age of 52.

The event also featured tributes from friends and celebrities, as well as musical performances from Robbie, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin.

Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman were among the celebrities to send recorded messages in tribute to the star.

Elton John appeared via satellite to perform his classic song 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' for his friend.

Robbie performed his iconic track 'Angels' in tribute to the star, after giving a speech about the legendary sportsman.

Watch the performance below, around 1 hour and 38 minutes in:

"Before you meet him you think he’s my mate," Robbie said. "And then when you meet him you know he’s definitely your mate. He was kind, charismatic, funny, charming and a gentleman.

"I was looking forward to spending more time with him because you seldom come across that kind of energy with people. Easy company too. He was also a magician.

"He also had the abilities just by being himself to transcend tribalism. And rise above it. He played for Australia. He dismantled England too many times.

"Everybody on the planet who have seen him play and experienced - I don’t know - Warnie being Warnie, thinks he’s one of us. Very few people on the planet can do that."