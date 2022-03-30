Elton John performs moving 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' tribute at Shane Warne memorial

Elton John and Shane Warne. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Elton John has performed a stunning tribute to his friend Shane Warne at the Australian cricket legend's memorial today (March 30).

The world of sport is saying goodbye to a true cricket icon, following the death of Shane Warne in Thailand earlier this year.

Over 50,000 people gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to honour the leg-spinner, who died suddenly at the age of 52.

Close family and friends have held a private ceremony for Warne, with today's memorial allowing fans to pay their respects.

The event featured tributes from friends, celebrities, and former cricket teammates, as well as musical performances from Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Chris Martin.

Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman were among the celebrities to send recorded messages in tribute to the star.

Elton John appeared via satellite to perform his classic song 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' for his friend.

“I want to dedicate this song to [Shane's family] Brooke, Jackson and Summer," Elton John said.

Watch Kylie and Hugh's tribute followed by Elton's performance below (about 24 minutes in):

"This song is in memory of Shane, probably one of the greatest sportsman ever. Certainly one of the most amazing Australian cricketers of all time," Elton said.

"It's a sad day today, but it's not in some other ways because his legacy lives on and he will live on through future generations because he was mesmerising, he was brilliant, he loved to play cricket and he loved life."

Kylie spoke of her friendship with Shane, saying: "I just wanted to share a little story about Shane and his parents Bridget and Keith turning up to my parent's house in Melbourne for a barbecue one day.

"Opening the door, there they are, Shane with his blue eyes and big cheeky smile. He had that star quality and charisma, that the world got to know and love but it was exactly the same on the front doorstep as it was out in the cricket field."

Hugh Jackman added: "Today we mourn not only in Australia but all over the world an incredible life and achievements of Shane Warne.

"But we also celebrate because Warnie, yes, one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game, somehow as a human being reminded us to make the most of every single second.'Man, he sucked the marrow out of life. He was a great teammate.

"He loved the game of cricket. He loved his friends and family. He loved life. There was no-one like you, Warnie and never will be again. We will miss you."