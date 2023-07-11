Sarah Brightman facts: Opera singer's age, husband, songs and career explained

Sarah Brightman in 1987. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Sarah Brightman is one of the most successful singers of her generation.

When she first emerged as a member of the dance troupe Hot Gossip, followed by several disco singles as a solo artist, no-one would have imagined the incredible career she would go on to have.

In 1981, she made her West End debut in Cats, meeting composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, her future husband.

Sarah Brightman went on to appear in several West End and Broadway musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, where she originated the role of Christine Daaé.

She retired from the stage in the 1990s, and she has since resumed her music career with former Enigma producer Frank Peterson, as a classical crossover artist.

Sarah has been labelled as the creator and one of the most famous performers of the classical crossover genre, with sales of over 25 million albums and two million DVDs. She is the world's best-selling soprano.

In particular, her 1996 duet with Andrea Bocelli on 'Time to Say Goodbye', was a massive success, topping the charts across Europe, and is now one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Sarah also became the first artist to have been invited twice to perform the theme song at the Olympic Games, first in 1992 in Barcelona, and again in 2008 in Beijing.

She is also known for her charity work, and was appointed as the UNESCO Artist for Peace for 2012 to 2014.