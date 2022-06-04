Craig David facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

4 June 2022, 17:01

Craig David in 2017
Craig David in 2017. Picture: Getty

Craig David was one of the biggest singers of the early 2000s, with a fantastic string of R&B and soul hits.

After a number of years in the pop wilderness, Craig David managed a brilliant comeback in the late 2010s, and is now rightly seen as one of the UK's greatest singers of his generation.

He first rose to fame in 1999, when featuring on the single 'Re-Rewind' by Artful Dodger. His debut studio album Born to Do It, was released a year later, and he has since released a further five albums.

Among his most famous songs include 'Fill Me In', '7 Days', 'Walking Away', 'Rise and Fall' with Sting and 'I Know You' with Bastille.

He has sold over 15 million records worldwide as a solo artist, and has been nominated for 14 Brit Awards.

  1. How old is Craig David and where is he from?

    Craig David in 2003
    Craig David in 2003. Picture: Getty

    Craig David was born on May 5, 1981. He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2022.

    He was born in Southampton and is the son of Tina, a retail assistant at Superdrug, and George David, a carpenter.

    His father is Afro-Grenadian, and his mother is Anglo-Jewish, and related to the founders of the Accurist watch-making company.

    Craig's parents separated when he was eight years old, and he was brought up by his mother.

  2. Is Craig David married and does he have children?

    As of 2022, Craig David is not married and is thought to be single.

    Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Craig spoke of becoming “closed down” after splitting with his first girlfriend when at school, and that he never really recovered from the break up.

    “My heart was so open, I had that first heartbreak and it just went from a kid with his heart open, to all of a sudden it just crashed,” Craig said.

    "I had never felt anything like that before. After my early childhood sweetheart break-up, my heart kind of closed down."

  3. What is Craig David's net worth?

    Craig David is said to have a net worth of around £14.4 million ($18m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

