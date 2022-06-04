Craig David facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

Craig David in 2017. Picture: Getty

Craig David was one of the biggest singers of the early 2000s, with a fantastic string of R&B and soul hits.

After a number of years in the pop wilderness, Craig David managed a brilliant comeback in the late 2010s, and is now rightly seen as one of the UK's greatest singers of his generation.

He first rose to fame in 1999, when featuring on the single 'Re-Rewind' by Artful Dodger. His debut studio album Born to Do It, was released a year later, and he has since released a further five albums.

Among his most famous songs include 'Fill Me In', '7 Days', 'Walking Away', 'Rise and Fall' with Sting and 'I Know You' with Bastille.

He has sold over 15 million records worldwide as a solo artist, and has been nominated for 14 Brit Awards.