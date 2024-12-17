Dick Van Dyke reunites with three generations of his family following wildfire scare – see photos

17 December 2024, 13:33

Dick Van Dyke smiling
Dick Van Dyke turned 99 on Friday December 13. Picture: Getty/Facebook

By Hannah Watkin

The Mary Poppins actor turned 99 on Friday, days after having to flee his home because of a wildfire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dick Van Dyke has reunited with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to celebrate his 99th birthday.

The American actor’s son took to social media to share photos of the family’s reunion, while opening up about how difficult it was for everyone to come together because of the recent Franklin wildfire which threatened Dick’s Californian home.

“It wasn’t easy getting to Grandpa’s [on] Friday for his 99th birthday celebration!” Barry Van Dyke’s Facebook caption read. “

The roads were still closed because of the Franklin fire, but Carrie, Kevin, Wes, Kyla and I made it through.

Dick Van Dyke smiling with his family
Dick and his family reunited for his birthday. Picture: Barry Van Dyke Facebook

“Thankfully his house was saved. We had a great time singing along with his Coldplay video ‘All My Love’ which was released that day, and eating fudge! Great time with my Dad and Arlene. Grandpa was all smiles!” Barry’s post added.

Around 20,000 people were evacuated from the Malibu area as the Franklin fire swept through from Monday, December 9.

Interviewed by KABC news, Dick shared that he, his wife Arlene Silver and their pets had been helped to evacuate their home by neighbours on Tuesday 10.

Coldplay - ALL MY LOVE (Official Video)

“They had to pick me up and carry me to the car,” he told reporters, describing how he’d “exhausted” himself trying to unwrap a firehose in his garden in an attempt to defend his home.

“I forgot how old I am,” Dick shared, adding: “Three neighbours came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guesthouse and saved me. Thank God for them.”

Thankfully, as Barry confirmed, Dick’s home was spared from the fire, and he was able to return with his family and pets to welcome others to his birthday party on Friday, December 13.

One welcome gift waiting for him at home was the safe return of one of his cats, Bobo, who had escaped before they could get him to safety during the fire evacuation.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Phil Collins in 1977 and today

Phil Collins Drummer First documentary: How to watch, trailer and more

Phil Collins

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster and Dick Van Dyke smiling

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang remake revealed as Dick Van Dyke turns 99

The Beatles are each getting official biopics.

The Beatles biopics: Release date, cast, plot, director and soundtrack for the four official movies

Beatles

Barry Gibb and his brothers looking shocked during a prank interview

Watch: The Bee Gees lose it in this hilarious prank interview

Bee Gees

Last Christmas album and George Michael smiling

Watch incredible moment George Michael teases ‘Last Christmas’ in previously unseen footage

George Michael

More on Smooth

Olympic flag, a sausage roll and an Oscar statue

QUIZ: How well do you remember 2024?

Quizzes

Aphex Twin: Music From the Merch Desk

Aphex Twin releases surprise new 38-track album of rare material

Chill

George Michael

Wham! reveal heartwarming reason George Michael loved Christmas so much

George Michael

Kylie Minogue and Prince

Prince and Kylie Minogue’s lost song leaked online – listen here

Prince

Riley Green performing and at a red carpet event.

Who is Riley Green? Age, relationships, reality TV career and more revealed

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents