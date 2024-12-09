Watch Dick Van Dyke, nearly 99, dance and celebrate his life story in Coldplay music video

The Mary Poppins actor stars in the 'All My Love' music video. Picture: Coldplay YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Dick Van Dyke was joined by his extended family and Coldplay's Chris Martin in the short film.

Dick Van Dyke celebrates life in Coldplay’s music video for their new single ‘All My Love’.

The beloved 98-year-old actor – who will celebrate his 99th birthday this Friday (December 13) – showed off his dancing and singing skills in the short film, while also reminiscing about his past.

Reflecting on the decades-long career which has seen him star in iconic films and shows such as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Dick Van Dyke Show, the gifted entertainer gushed about how lucky he feels to have enjoyed the life he’s had.

Watch the video below.

Coldplay - ALL MY LOVE (Official Video) (Directors' Cut)

“I’m acutely aware that I’m- you know, I could go any day now,” the treasured actor said candidly during the short film. “But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me, I’m not afraid of it,” he added.

“I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual I have, that I’m going to be alright."

Looking back at his career, Dick said: “I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway.

"When you think how lucky I am – I got to do what I do; play and act silly!”

The actor has enjoyed an almost eight-decade long career. Picture: Getty

Dick was joined in the music video by his family, including his wife Arlene Silver, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The actor shares his four children Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth with his first wife Margie Willett, to whom he was married from 1948 to their divorce in 1984.

The actor was then together with the actress Michelle Triola from 1976 to her death in 2009.

He married his current wife, make-up artist Arlene in 2012 after the pair met at the SAG awards in 2006.