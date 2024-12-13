Chitty Chitty Bang Bang remake revealed as Dick Van Dyke turns 99

13 December 2024, 12:27

By Hannah Watkin

Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 99th birthday today (December 13).

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is reportedly getting a remake, just as the original film’s star Dick Van Dyke enters his 100th year.

First released in cinemas in December 1968, Dick was in his early 40s when he starred as the film’s lead Caractacus Potts.

Now, almost 56 years later, Deadline is reporting that a remake of the popular movie is in the early stages of development from Eon Productions and Amazon’s MGM Studios.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG (1968) | Official Trailer | MGM

Based on a children’s book which was penned by James Bond author Ian Fleming, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tells the story of a widowed down-on-his-luck inventor and his two children.

After the children beg their father to buy a rundown race car, the musical becomes a magical fantasy story featuring flying cars, child catching villains, and a heartwarming love story.

Alongside Dick as Caractacus, the original 1968 film starred Sally Ann Howes as Caractacus’ love interest Truly Scrumptious; Heather Ripley and Adrian Hall as Caractacus’ children Jemima and Jeremy Potts; and Robert Helpmann as the Child Catcher.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is still massively popular today. Picture: Getty

Since its success on the big screen, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang also became a popular stage musical in the early 2000s, and a revival of this musical is currently touring the UK.

As the new film project is still in the earliest stages of development, nothing is known about whether or not it will include surviving members of the original film’s cast.

However, fans of the film no doubt will be hoping there will be a way to included actors such as Dick Van Dyke in the new film – much like how the 99-year-old appeared in 2016’s Mary Poppins Returns.

In the lead up to his 99th birthday, Dick Van Dyke recently starred in Coldplay’s heartwarming new music video for their single 'All My Love'. The veteran actor sung and danced in the short film, while reminiscing about his amazing life and celebrating his ever-growing family.

Coldplay - ALL MY LOVE (Official Video) (Directors' Cut)

