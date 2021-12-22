Sally Ann Howes, Truly Scrumptious in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang', dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes has died aged 91. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Legendary stage and screen actress Sally Ann Howes has passed away at the age of 91.

Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sally Ann Howes also replaced Julie Andrews on Broadway in My Fair Lady.

Howes died on Sunday (December 19), reports The Times.

The actress was nominated for a Tony Award in 1963 for her performance as Fiona in Brigadoon. She had earlier starred in Paint Your Wagon with her father, Bobby Howes.

In 1968's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Howes stood out as Truly, the aristocratic daughter of a sweet magnate. She landed the part without even having to audition, after Julie Andrews turned down the role.

She played the romantic interest of Dick Van Dyke’s inventor Caractacus Potts, and Howes performed classic songs like 'Toot Sweets', 'Hushabye Mountain' and 'Doll on a Music Box'.

This would prove to be Howes's peak in cinema, but she continued to be a prolific performer on stage on the West End and Broadway.

Howes adopted two sons of her second husband Richard Adler. Christopher was a Broadway lyricist, who died from cancer in 1984.

She was married to Douglas Rae from 1972, until his death in September 2021.