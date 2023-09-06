85-year old Sir Anthony Hopkins wows hotel lobby with surprise piano performance - watch

Sir Anthony Hopkins has become a social media sensation because of his joy for living life to its fullest, like his latest video of wowing hotel staff with a surprise piano performance. Picture: Sir Anthony Hopkins Instagram/Getty

By Thomas Edward

He's obviously a man of many talents.

Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the most celebrated actors in the history of modern cinema, and a national treasure for both Wales and Great Britain.

Over the years, Sir Anthony has won a vast amount of accolades including two Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, an Olivier Award, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2013.

We all know and recognise his powerful presence on screen, particularly in films such as The Father, The Remains of the Day, Amistad, Howard's End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Legends of the Fall, and Nixon.

But it was his turn as mastermind serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs which arguably became his most iconic role.

Though off-screen, Sir Anthony is nowhere near as terrifying as his trademark portrayal on the silver screen.

In fact, the older he's got the more loveable and eccentric he has become, which has transformed the legendary actor into somewhat of a social media star.

Know he's renowned for his colourful approach to daily life, his paintings, his silliness, and his love for living life to its fullest. And that's at the age of 85.

That's precisely why he treated surprised guests in a hotel lobby to an impromptu piano performance, which he recently shared on his Instagram.

Anthony Hopkins entertains hotel guests with piano performance

Hopkins posted the video of his performance of a beautiful piece of piano music alongside the caption: "when an empty hotel lobby is the perfect venue."

The hotel lobby wasn't empty for long however, after he sat behind the piano and twinkled its ivories.

What seems like the entire staff of the hotel came to see his surprise performance, as the camera pans whilst they applaud.

Though Sir Anthony may be 85-years old, he seemingly has the enthusiasm of someone half his age.

It's not the first time he's posted videos of his charming piano performances to his 4.3 million Instagram followers either, in fact he makes a habit of it.

And his many famous followers can't wait to show their appreciation also, with Emilie Livingston Goldblum - the third wife of actor Jeff Goldblum - commented: "Aw that's like Jeff whenever he can play! Sounding beautiful sir!"

Sir Anthony and Jeff Goldblum befriended one another after both starring in 2016 superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok, and obviously saw kindred spirits in one another.

Not only are Hopkins and Goldblum actors, they're talented composers, and are also both on the eccentric side.

It was that year when Sir Anthony Hopkins discovered social media, and later became a viral sensation during the lockdown period of the pandemic when he posted a video of him serenading his cat Niblo.

Since then, his Instagram account has become a treasure trove of joyous dancing, goofiness, and gorgeous videos of Hopkins playing his piano.

Sir Anthony is famously a composer too, and nearly took a different path in life as his mother Annie wanted him to pursue music and become a concert pianist.

Talking to NPR in 2012, the acting legend revealed: "She, of course, wanted me to be a concert pianist, and I had different plans."

"I just wanted to be a composer; I became an actor by default, really. I got a scholarship to a college of music and drama, hoping to take a scholarship in music."

"But I ended up as an acting student, so I've stuck with that for the last 50-odd years," he admitted, though it wasn't a bad career to stumble into.

Alongside his incredible achievements on the silver screen, Sir Anthony has also composed scores for film and television, hit No.76 in the UK charts with his first ever single 'Distant Star', and released an album of his classical music titled Composer in 2012.