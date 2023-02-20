Richard E Grant chokes up in emotional moment introducing BAFTAs In Memoriam segment

20 February 2023, 13:37

By Mayer Nissim

Richard E Grant's wife Joan Washington died in September 2021.

Richard E Grant became visibly emotional during the 2023 BAFTA Film awards last night as he introduced the In Memoriam segment.

The actor apologised as he held back tears during the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Centre.

"Tonight is a celebration of film in all its mad, sad, funny, frightening and thought provoking forms," Grant said.

"Let's take this opportunity to pay tribute to those members of the global film community that we sadly lost... over the last 12 months."

"Their impact lives on in film. Let's take a moment to remember them now."

Among those remembered in a video segment were Vangelis, Angela Lansbury, Raquel Welch, Irene Cara, James Caan, Lousie Fletcher, Jean-Luc Godard, Burt Bacharach, Leslie Phillips, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, Anne Heche, William Hurt, Olivia Newton-John and Robbie Coltrane – as well as many other tremendous talents from in front and behind the screen.

Grant's own wife Joan Washington, a voice coach for actors including Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz, died in September 2021 after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The couple married in 1986, and have one daughter together, as well as a stepson from Joan's previous marriage. Richard and Joan met when he asked her for help to perfect a Belfast accent for a role.

German-language Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated last night's ceremony, with the adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque 1928 novel winning seven awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

The critically-acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin won Best British Film, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon and two other awards.

Elvis star Austin Butler won the gong for Best Actor, while Cate Blanchett's turn in Tár earned her the Best Actress prize.

The full list of winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards was as follows:

  • Best Film – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Outstanding British Film – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Best Director – Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Best Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Best Leading Actor – Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Best Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Best Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer – Aftersun
  • Best Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Best Documentary – Navalny
  • Best Animated Film – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Best Original Screenplay – Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Best Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Best Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
  • Best Casting – Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
  • Best Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend
  • Best Editing – Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
  • Best Production Design – Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
  • Best Costume Design – Elvis – Catherine Martin
  • Best Make Up & Hair – Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
  • Best Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
  • Best Special Visual Effects – Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
  • British Short Animation – The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
  • British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye
  • EE Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey

