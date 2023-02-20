Richard E Grant chokes up in emotional moment introducing BAFTAs In Memoriam segment

By Mayer Nissim

Richard E Grant's wife Joan Washington died in September 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard E Grant became visibly emotional during the 2023 BAFTA Film awards last night as he introduced the In Memoriam segment.

The actor apologised as he held back tears during the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall at London's Southbank Centre.

"Tonight is a celebration of film in all its mad, sad, funny, frightening and thought provoking forms," Grant said.

"Let's take this opportunity to pay tribute to those members of the global film community that we sadly lost... over the last 12 months."

"Their impact lives on in film. Let's take a moment to remember them now."

Among those remembered in a video segment were Vangelis, Angela Lansbury, Raquel Welch, Irene Cara, James Caan, Lousie Fletcher, Jean-Luc Godard, Burt Bacharach, Leslie Phillips, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, Anne Heche, William Hurt, Olivia Newton-John and Robbie Coltrane – as well as many other tremendous talents from in front and behind the screen.

Grant's own wife Joan Washington, a voice coach for actors including Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz, died in September 2021 after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The couple married in 1986, and have one daughter together, as well as a stepson from Joan's previous marriage. Richard and Joan met when he asked her for help to perfect a Belfast accent for a role.

German-language Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated last night's ceremony, with the adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque 1928 novel winning seven awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

The critically-acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin won Best British Film, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon and two other awards.

Elvis star Austin Butler won the gong for Best Actor, while Cate Blanchett's turn in Tár earned her the Best Actress prize.

The full list of winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards was as follows: