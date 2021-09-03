Richard E Grant's beautiful and heartbreaking tribute to wife Joan Washington after her death

3 September 2021, 14:51

Richard E Grant and his late wife Joan
Richard E Grant and his late wife Joan. Picture: Getty/Richard E Grant

By Tom Eames

Richard E Grant paid tribute to his late wife Joan in the most beautiful way today (September 3).

The legendary British actor announced on social media that his longtime partner Joan Washington had passed away.

He tweeted a film of them dancing, calling her the "love of my life and giver of life to our daughter Olivia".

Richard wrote: "Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

Oscar-nominated star Richard said his heart was broken after the loss of his wife Joan.

Joan worked as a dialect coach on many films, including The Witches and Red Sparrow. She also worked on the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth and alongside with Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman in the Star Wars film The Phantom Menace.

Grant's heartbreaking tweet received messages of condolences from many stars, including Nigella Lawson, Tamzin Outhwaite, Rebecca Front, Dawn French and Jessica Chastain among others.

Read more: Richard E Grant breaks down in tears after Barbra Streisand replies to letter 47 years later

Richard E Grant married voice coach Joan Washington in 1986.

The couple had one daughter together named Olivia, and Richard also has a stepson from Joan's previous marriage named Tom, who was seven when the couple met.

Richard E Grant with daughter Olivia and wife Joan
Richard E Grant with daughter Olivia and wife Joan. Picture: Getty

Joan was eight years older than Richard, and they met when Richard asked for her help to perfect a Belfast accent for a role.

He told the Independent in 1994: "I went to learn a Belfast accent from her and I then met her in this house, but she was still married to someone else.

"She was doing a play at the Royal Shakespeare Company and needed a black African accent. She told me that I was the only person she knew in London who could do this, and that I should come and make some tapes for her.

"I didn't go home that night. We found that we had a fair amount in common, and that we liked speaking a huge amount. She seemed very un-English in that way. We just got on instantly."

