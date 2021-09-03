Richard E Grant facts: Actor's wife, daughter, height and career explained

Who was Richard E Grant wife Joan and how many children does he have?

Richard E Grant married voice coach Joan Washington in 1986.

The couple had one daughter together named Olivia, and Richard also has a stepson from Joan's previous marriage named Tom, who was seven when the couple met.

Joan was eight years older than Richard, and they met when Richard asked for her help to perfect a Belfast accent for a role.

He told the Independent in 1994: "I went to learn a Belfast accent from her and I then met her in this house, but she was still married to someone else. She was doing a play at the Royal Shakespeare Company and needed a black African accent. She told me that I was the only person she knew in London who could do this, and that I should come and make some tapes for her.

"I didn't go home that night. We found that we had a fair amount in common, and that we liked speaking a huge amount. She seemed very un-English in that way. We just got on instantly."

Joan passed away on September 2, 2021.

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

