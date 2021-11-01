Richard E Grant shares deeply emotional tribute to late wife Joan on their 35th wedding anniversary

1 November 2021, 16:10

Richard E Grant shares deeply emotional tribute to his late wife Joan on their 35th wedding anniversary
Richard E Grant shares deeply emotional tribute to his late wife Joan on their 35th wedding anniversary. Picture: Alamy & Instagram
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Actor Richard E Grant shared a tribute video dedicated to his late wife Joan Washington on what would’ve been their 35th wedding anniversary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard E Grant shared a video on social media on Monday (November 1) and took time to remember his late wife Joan.

Joan passed away in September after battling stage four lung cancer and Richard expressed the impact of losing Joan in the video.

The Withnail & I actor said that it’s “incomprehensible” that he’ll never be able to see Joan again.

Read more: Richard E Grant facts

‘Today is our posthumous 35th wedding anniversary. What’s so incomprehensible is that we can never touch or talk to one another ever again,” Richard tearfully explained.

“We just have to count on the feeling that the love goes on.”

Richard also added in the video caption that marrying Joan was the “best decision” he ever made.

The full video caption reads: “I married Joan Washington 35 years ago today. Best decision I’ve ever made. We were together for 38 years and @OliviaGranted is the Gift of a Human that we are blessed with.”

Read more: Richard E Grant has made a Barbra Streisand sculpture as a tribute to his idol - video

Richard and Joan were together for a total of 38 years and were married for 35 of them. They got married on November 1 1986 and the couple had one child together, a daughter named Olivia.

Joan was a well-known dialect coach who spent her career working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

After his wife passed away, Richard shared a sweet message on Twitter and thanked people for their well-wishes.

“Overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence & support we have received from loved ones & strangers from all over the world & the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years,” Richard’s tweet reads.

“Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her.”

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Dionne Warwick explains why she isn’t interested in Whitney Houston’s upcoming biopic

Dionne Warwick explains why she isn’t interested in Whitney Houston’s upcoming biopic

Whitney Houston

Michael J Fox recreates iconic Back to the Future performance with Sting at charity event

Michael J Fox recreates iconic Back to the Future performance with Sting at charity event

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in Friends, dies aged 59 - Jennifer Aniston leads tributes
Chadwick Boseman as James Brown

Remembering Chadwick Boseman's excellent portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up
Former Sugarbabes member Jade Ewen gives surprising performance as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

Ex-Sugababes star Jade Ewen lands surprising role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson's son Bigi appears in very rare interview as he follows father's footsteps into charity work

Michael Jackson's son Bigi appears in very rare interview as he follows father's footsteps into charity work

Michael Jackson

Prince Live On Stage in 1986

Prince facts: Iconic singer's career, real name, height, girlfriends and death explained

Prince

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Tina Turner and Carole King get emotional tributes as they're inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner

Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth launches new Famous Firsts interview podcast with host Jenni Falconer

Music

Westlife are taking their new album Wild Dreams out on tour.

Westlife announce 'The Wild Dreams' UK & Ireland arena tour for 2022

Westlife