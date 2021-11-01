Richard E Grant shares deeply emotional tribute to late wife Joan on their 35th wedding anniversary

Richard E Grant shares deeply emotional tribute to his late wife Joan on their 35th wedding anniversary. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Hannah Lovejoy

Actor Richard E Grant shared a tribute video dedicated to his late wife Joan Washington on what would’ve been their 35th wedding anniversary.

Richard E Grant shared a video on social media on Monday (November 1) and took time to remember his late wife Joan.

Joan passed away in September after battling stage four lung cancer and Richard expressed the impact of losing Joan in the video.

The Withnail & I actor said that it’s “incomprehensible” that he’ll never be able to see Joan again.

‘Today is our posthumous 35th wedding anniversary. What’s so incomprehensible is that we can never touch or talk to one another ever again,” Richard tearfully explained.

“We just have to count on the feeling that the love goes on.”

Richard also added in the video caption that marrying Joan was the “best decision” he ever made.

The full video caption reads: “I married Joan Washington 35 years ago today. Best decision I’ve ever made. We were together for 38 years and @OliviaGranted is the Gift of a Human that we are blessed with.”

Richard and Joan were together for a total of 38 years and were married for 35 of them. They got married on November 1 1986 and the couple had one child together, a daughter named Olivia.

Joan was a well-known dialect coach who spent her career working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

After his wife passed away, Richard shared a sweet message on Twitter and thanked people for their well-wishes.

“Overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence & support we have received from loved ones & strangers from all over the world & the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years,” Richard’s tweet reads.

“Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her.”