Brenda Lee, 78, rocks out with Christmas chart-topper 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree'

8 December 2023, 12:08

'Little Miss Dynamite' Brenda Lee celebrated her recent chart success with a rockin' performance of her 1958 Christmas song 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree'.
'Little Miss Dynamite' Brenda Lee celebrated her recent chart success with a rockin' performance of her 1958 Christmas song 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree'. Picture: NBC

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a Christmas hit 65 years in the making.

Brenda Lee originally released 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' way back in 1958 when she was at the tender age of thirteen years old.

Sadly, the song wasn't an instant hit, as it failed to chart that year or the year after when it was re-released.

It's become a Christmas staple these days, growing in festive charm each and every year, featuring in classic Christmas movies like Home Alone.

A few days ago, Brenda's lack of chart success with her signature hit was rectified, as it beat Mariah Carey's Christmas favourite 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' to the top of the US charts.

At the age of 78, Brenda broke two chart records - beating Cher as the oldest woman ever to top the US charts, and beating Louis Armstrong as the old person ever to top the US charts.

Mariah was full of festive cheer despite coming second to her Christmas classic, sending Brenda a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her.

Now, 'Little Miss Dynamite' has rolled back the years with a rocking performance of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'.

Brenda Lee rolled back the years with a rocking performance of her 1958 hit 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'.
Brenda Lee rolled back the years with a rocking performance of her 1958 hit 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'. Picture: NBC

Celebrating her chart milestone, Brenda appeared on NBC’s Christmas At The Opry to belt out her Christmas classic.

Oozing with charm and charisma, and dressed top to toe in festive attire, Brenda had the time of her life prancing around the stage.

She was later joined by the rest of the performers on the evening, including Chrissy Metz, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, and Wynonna Judd who hosted the television concert.

The likes of Kelly Clarkson and country music up-and-comer BRELAND also appeared on the night.

Brenda Lee Performs "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" | Christmas at the Opry | NBC

It was the "most wonderful time of the year" in Nashville, as a host of stars celebrated Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry, country music's biggest stage.

And who better to have joined in the festivities than Brenda Lee, one of the most iconic voices in Christmas music ever.

Brenda recently filmed a music video for 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree', featuring her dancing around a literal Christmas tree whilst she lip-synched to the original recording of her 1958 song.

Racking up a total of 34.9 million streams, 20.7 million radio plays and 3,000 downloads in the week of 30th November ensured Brenda was propelled right to the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

A deserving accolade, and she proved she can still rock out like the best of them with her recent appearance at the Opry.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

Billy Joel in concert

Billy Joel announces only UK show for 2024: Venue, date, support and how to buy tickets

Billy Joel

Jason Donovan interview

Jason Donovan: "Kylie and I were robbed of Christmas number one by Cliff Richard!"

Leona Lewis in 2018

Leona Lewis facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career explained

John Lennon's death remembered

John Lennon's tragic death remembered 43 years later: How the world reacted

John Lennon

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The Holiday cast

The Holiday cast: Where are the stars of the Christmas movie now?

TV & Film

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Unwrapping the festive debate

TV & Film

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Bobby Helms recorded one of the biggest Christmas hits

The Story of... 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

Song Facts

Stevie Wonder announces the death of John Lennon during live concert in 1980

The heartbreaking moment Stevie Wonder announced John Lennon’s death to fans at concert

John Lennon

Kate Bush's 'December Will Be Magic Again' is a true fairytale of a Christmas song.

The Story of… 'December Will Be Magic Again' by Kate Bush

Song Facts