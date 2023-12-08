Brenda Lee, 78, rocks out with Christmas chart-topper 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree'

By Thomas Edward

It's a Christmas hit 65 years in the making.

Brenda Lee originally released 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' way back in 1958 when she was at the tender age of thirteen years old.

Sadly, the song wasn't an instant hit, as it failed to chart that year or the year after when it was re-released.

It's become a Christmas staple these days, growing in festive charm each and every year, featuring in classic Christmas movies like Home Alone.

A few days ago, Brenda's lack of chart success with her signature hit was rectified, as it beat Mariah Carey's Christmas favourite 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' to the top of the US charts.

At the age of 78, Brenda broke two chart records - beating Cher as the oldest woman ever to top the US charts, and beating Louis Armstrong as the old person ever to top the US charts.

Mariah was full of festive cheer despite coming second to her Christmas classic, sending Brenda a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her.

Now, 'Little Miss Dynamite' has rolled back the years with a rocking performance of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'.

Brenda Lee rolled back the years with a rocking performance of her 1958 hit 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'. Picture: NBC

Celebrating her chart milestone, Brenda appeared on NBC’s Christmas At The Opry to belt out her Christmas classic.

Oozing with charm and charisma, and dressed top to toe in festive attire, Brenda had the time of her life prancing around the stage.

She was later joined by the rest of the performers on the evening, including Chrissy Metz, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, and Wynonna Judd who hosted the television concert.

The likes of Kelly Clarkson and country music up-and-comer BRELAND also appeared on the night.

It was the "most wonderful time of the year" in Nashville, as a host of stars celebrated Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry, country music's biggest stage.

And who better to have joined in the festivities than Brenda Lee, one of the most iconic voices in Christmas music ever.

Brenda recently filmed a music video for 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree', featuring her dancing around a literal Christmas tree whilst she lip-synched to the original recording of her 1958 song.

Racking up a total of 34.9 million streams, 20.7 million radio plays and 3,000 downloads in the week of 30th November ensured Brenda was propelled right to the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

A deserving accolade, and she proved she can still rock out like the best of them with her recent appearance at the Opry.