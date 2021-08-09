Lenny Kravitz facts: Singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Lenny Kravitz at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Lenny Kravitz has been one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock music for over three decades now, winning multiple awards and selling millions of albums worldwide.

Here are all the vital facts you need to know about the rocker:

Who is Lenny Kravitz?

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Lenny Kravitz has been one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock music for over three decades. He brought a unique soul and swagger to rock 'n' roll which draws from influences spanning funk, blues, soul, jazz, hard rock, and pop.

Throughout his career, Kravitz has won and been nominated for numerous awards including American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Radio Music Awards, BRIT Awards, and Grammy Awards. He has a total of nine Grammy wins, taking home the award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance a record-breaking four years in a row.

Kravitz has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, as well as writing, producing, and collaborating with artists such as Madonna, Vanessa Paradis, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Mick Jagger, Jay-Z, and David Bowie.

Alongside his career in music, Lenny Kravitz has also featured in a handful of small film and TV roles including The Hunger Games film series, with minor cameos in Zoolander, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, and television series Entourage.

How old is Lenny Kravitz and where was he born?

Lenny Kravitz (born Leonard Albert Kravitz) was born in Manhattan on May 26th in 1964. He is the only child of actress Roxie Rocker and NBC news producer Sy Kravitz.

He celebrated his 57th birthday in 2021.

Actress Cicely Tyson is his godmother, and he also the honorary nephew of actress Diahann Carroll.

How did Lenny Kravitz get his start in music?

Lenny Kravitz performing live at the Lucca Summer Festival 2015. (Photo by Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

At the age of seven, Kravitz saw The Jacksons perform and soon became obsessed with music and playing instruments.

His influences span soul, jazz, Motown, and rock, with Kravitz citing the likes of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Curtis Mayfield amongst his favourite artists.

After being told that his music was not "black enough" or "white enough" to be marketable, Kravitz decided to record an album on his own under the pseudonym Romeo Blue. He later dropped the name and reverted to Lenny Kravitz for his 1989 debut album Let Love Rule.

What are Lenny Kravitz' biggest songs?

Lenny Kravitz's biggest hits include:

- 'It Ain't Over Till It's Over'

- 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'

- 'Believe'

- 'Can't Get You Off My Mind'

- 'I Belong To You'

- 'Fly Away'

- 'American Woman'

- 'Again'

- 'Dig In'

- 'Lady'

Is Lenny Kravitz married?

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in NYC 1987 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Lenny Kravitz is not currently married. He was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to1993, having met whilst working together on The Cosby Show.

He's been rumoured to have dated actress/singer Vanessa Paradis, model Adriana Lima, and Nicole Kidman since then.

Does Lenny Kravitz have children?

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Lenny Kravitz has one daughter, Zoë Isabella Kravitz.

She has become a popular actress in her own right, having starred in films like The Divergent Series, Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, The Lego Batman Movie, as well as prominent roles in television series like HBO's Big Little Lies and Hulu's remake of High Fidelity.

How much is Lenny Kravitz worth?

Lenny Kravitz has an estimated worth of $80 million.

He currently owns a house in Paris, a farm compound in Brazil, and land in The Bahamas having sold his Miami Beach house for $16.5 million in 2017.

Is there anything else we should know about Lenny Kravitz?

Madonna and Lenny Kravitz performing at MTV Video Music Awards in 1998. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Lenny Kravitz is 5ft 7in (1.75m) tall, follows a vegan lifestyle, and identifies as both Christian and Jewish in faith.