Why Ringo Starr banned fans from writing to him

Ringo Starr shared a bizarre video banning autographs. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Back in 2008, former Beatle Ringo Starr begged his fans to stop sending him fan mail in the post.

Sir Ringo Starr has become one of the biggest musicians in the world after shooting to fame as the drummer in The Beatles in the 1960s.

So we can probably assume the artist is used to crowds of hysterical fans chasing after him.

But while Ringo has performed thousands of shows over the years, it turns out he hasn’t always been accommodating to his biggest followers.

In fact, back in 2008 the drummer shared a video on his website banning fan mail from being sent to his address because he was too busy to deal with it.

He said at the time: “This is a serious message to everybody watching my update right now, peace and love, peace and love. I want to tell you - please - after the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have.

“Nothing will be signed after the 20th of October. If that has the date on the envelope, it’s gonna be tossed. I’m warning you - with peace and love - I have too much to do.

Ringo Starr banned fan mail in 2008. Picture: Alamy

“So no more fan mail. Thank you thank you - and no objects to be signed. Nothing.

He then added: “Anyway, peace and love, peace and love.”

The drummer never elaborated on the reason behind his decision to cut off contact with his fans.

But after he received backlash, Ringo’s reps said it was not aimed to annoy fans, but to reduce his carbon footprint.

They said in a statement: "This message was not aimed at 'real fans' and after over 45 years of signing we know they will understand.

Ringo Starr never revealed why he banned fan mail. Picture: Alamy

“Ringo has always signed items and is in fact the only Beatle to have been doing so. Ringo also feels strongly that it is a waste of paper and we all should be mindful of our carbon footprint."

His former bandmate Paul McCartney also spoke out at the time, saying: "You’ve got the love Ringo. He was the one, if fans came to his door, he’d just say ‘P*** off’. He would say ‘This is my private life’.”