Why Ringo Starr banned fans from writing to him

27 September 2021, 12:43 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 12:47

Ringo Starr shared a bizarre video banning autographs
Ringo Starr shared a bizarre video banning autographs. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Back in 2008, former Beatle Ringo Starr begged his fans to stop sending him fan mail in the post.

Sir Ringo Starr has become one of the biggest musicians in the world after shooting to fame as the drummer in The Beatles in the 1960s.

So we can probably assume the artist is used to crowds of hysterical fans chasing after him.

But while Ringo has performed thousands of shows over the years, it turns out he hasn’t always been accommodating to his biggest followers.

Read More: The inside story of why The Beatles really broke up

In fact, back in 2008 the drummer shared a video on his website banning fan mail from being sent to his address because he was too busy to deal with it.

He said at the time: “This is a serious message to everybody watching my update right now, peace and love, peace and love. I want to tell you - please - after the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have.

Read More: Watch the moment Paul McCartney sang ‘Yesterday’ so tenderly even hysterical Beatles fans fell silent

“Nothing will be signed after the 20th of October. If that has the date on the envelope, it’s gonna be tossed. I’m warning you - with peace and love - I have too much to do.

Ringo Starr banned fan mail in 2008
Ringo Starr banned fan mail in 2008. Picture: Alamy

“So no more fan mail. Thank you thank you - and no objects to be signed. Nothing.

He then added: “Anyway, peace and love, peace and love.”

The drummer never elaborated on the reason behind his decision to cut off contact with his fans.

Read More: Ringo Starr says The Beatles were meant to record another album

But after he received backlash, Ringo’s reps said it was not aimed to annoy fans, but to reduce his carbon footprint.

They said in a statement: "This message was not aimed at 'real fans' and after over 45 years of signing we know they will understand.

Ringo Starr never revealed why he banned fan mail
Ringo Starr never revealed why he banned fan mail. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Ringo Starr reveals George Harrison's final words to him was a bittersweet joke on his deathbed

“Ringo has always signed items and is in fact the only Beatle to have been doing so. Ringo also feels strongly that it is a waste of paper and we all should be mindful of our carbon footprint."

His former bandmate Paul McCartney also spoke out at the time, saying: "You’ve got the love Ringo. He was the one, if fans came to his door, he’d just say ‘P*** off’. He would say ‘This is my private life’.”

More from The Beatles

See more More from The Beatles

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Worst album covers

8 of the best albums with the worst cover art ever

Features

Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Gary Barlow

10 really bad songs by brilliant artists, from Michael Jackson to David Bowie

Song Lists

Paul and Linda McCartney were married for 29 years

Paul and Linda McCartney’s marriage: The story behind their 30-year love story

Paul McCartney

Robert Carlyle plays John Lennon (left) in Yesterday

How Yesterday tackled its surprise John Lennon 'cameo'

TV & Film

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney facts: Beatles singer's age, net worth, wife and children revealed

Paul McCartney

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pavarotti and James Brown performed together in 2002

Relive Pavarotti and James Brown’s incredible duet of ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’

Music

Ronnie Wood joins James Bay on stage at London's O2 Academy Brixton in 2015. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Ronnie Wood facts: Rolling Stones guitarist's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed

Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed

Music

Freddie Mercury performs with Queen

Freddie Mercury's singing voice almost made Roger Taylor laugh at first

Freddie Mercury

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Music