When the Bee Gees wowed Queen Elizabeth II at the 1993 Royal Variety Performance

The Bee Gees were one of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite acts, and they proved why at the Royal Variety Performance in 1993. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Even though she's gone, The Queen's influence will be felt for many years to come.

Queen Elizabeth II, our longest-ever reigning monarch, was admired around the world for the dignity and dedication she displayed throughout her time on the throne.

For more than seven decades she served Britain, dedicated her entire adult life to bettering Great Britain and the Commonwealth and offering guidance through times of difficulty.

One of the Queen's greatest accomplishments however, was helping to modernise the monarchy and refresh its reputation each decade.

Around the world Britain is renowned for our pioneering prowess in music and the arts, and she embraced this which reinforced her soft power and cultural influence.

Adored by pop stars and Hollywood actors, Queen Elizabeth II has been portrayed on multiple occasions in cinema and television.

And the same celebrities flocked to see her and shake her hand at various glitzy royal events, notably the Royal Variety Performance which was held each year.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here at the Royal Variety Performance in 1993, famously embraced pop music. Picture: Alamy

First televised in 1960, the event brought both the monarchy and contemporary music into the spotlight together, and continues this trend to this day.

Over the years there's been many incredible performances - The Beatles, Celine Dion, Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Luciano Pavarotti, Take That, Diana Ross, and Rod Stewart have all been offered the opportunity to impress her highness.

But one act that particularly wowed Queen Elizabeth II was none other than disco kings the Bee Gees.

The Gibb brothers were added to the bill in 1993, as well as Lulu, Cilla Black (who also hosted proceedings), and... Right Said Fred.

Among the pop stars on show at London's Dominion Theatre, the legendary Bee Gees served as the show's main event.

Barry, Robin, and Maurice were back in business with their latest album Size Isn't Everything, which they called a return to their sound prior to the disco anthems of Saturday Night Fever.

Writing and recording the album was dogged with personal difficulties for the band, with Maurice trying to overcome addiction, Barry's daughter being born prematurely, and their father dying shortly before they entered the studio only a few years after dealing with the loss of their younger brother Andy.

Nevertheless, they triumphantly came back at the Royal Variety Performance, playing their latest single 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' which was also released on the very same day.

The single became their highest charting in the UK throughout the 1990s, likely because of this epic performance in front of Her Majesty.

Seemingly feeling they had a point to prove to the public, the Bee Gees powered through a handful of classic tracks in the four-song set.

Kicking off with the 1975 disco romp 'Jive Talkin', they then performed their latest single 'For Whom The Bell Tolls', bringing the house down.

After handing the mic to Robin for a beautiful rendition of 'Massachusetts', the boys then finished their explosive set with 'You Should Be Dancing' which had the entire crowd on their feet and clapping their hands in rapture.

The Bee Gees got to meet Queen Elizabeth II after their show wowed her. Picture: Alamy

The Bee Gees were reportedly one of Her Majesty's favourite bands, and they certainly did her proud when given the opportunity.

The connection didn't end there, as Barry Gibb was later awarded a knighthood on 29th December 2017 when the honours were announced that year.

During her Platinum Jubilee Concert in 2022, Barry also left a heartfelt message to Her Majesty declaring "it's my pleasure to congratulate you" after her influential 70 years on the throne.

After The Queen's passing on 9th September 2022 later that year, Barry was one of the first stars to respond to her death, sending his condolences alongside posting one of her most poignant quotes on the Bee Gees' social media channels writing:

"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future."

Queen Elizabeth II clearly meant the world to Barry - likewise with numerous stars worldwide - but at least he and his brothers got the chance to perform their songs to her in person.