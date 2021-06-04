When Bee Gees gave a rare acoustic TV performance of 'Massachusetts' and brought down the house

The Bee Gees are widely regarded as some of the best melody makers in history and rare video of the brothers singing acoustic proves just how incredible their voices really were. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Bee Gee brothers were guests on TV show 'Parkinson' in 1982 when the trio gave an impromptu rendition of their 1967 hit 'Massachusetts'.

Robin, Maurice and Barry Gibb were guests on Michael Parkinson's TV show Parkinson when the host asked them to sing their 1967 song 'Massachusetts'.

The trio then began to sing a pitch perfect rendition of the song with Robin Gibb on lead vocals and Barry and Maurice playing guitar.

At the video's 1:40 mark the three sing in perfect harmony as they up the ante for the spine-tingling performance, much to the delight of the enraptured audience.

Released in 1967, 'Massachusetts' became the first of the Bee Gees five No.1 songs in the UK and would eventually go on to sell over five million copies worldwide.

The hauntingly beautiful song was reportedly written as an antithesis of flower power and was based on a protagonist who had gone to San Francisco at the height of the movement, and was now homesick for his home state of Massachusetts.

The Bee Gees were reportedly at odds as to how to song actually came about, with Barry Gibb telling author Andrew Sandoval that he and Robin both has totally different recollections.

"There are two different memories," Barry recalled: "Robin remembers us doing it in a boat going around New York City.

"And I remember us checking in at the St. Regis with Robert, going to the suite, and while the bags were being brought in we were so high on being in New York, that's how 'Massachusetts' began.

"I think we were strumming basically the whole thing, and then I think we went on a boat round New York. I don't know if we finished it, but I think that's where the memories collide.

"Everybody wrote it. All three of us were there when the song was born."

At almost 40-years-old the video from 1982 is even more poignant now that out of the three brothers only Barry Gibb is still alive and making music.

Before their deaths the trio went through famous periods of estrangement and speaking in 2012, Barry Gibb reflected on the relationship with his brothers and his regrets over their deaths.

"My greatest regret is that every brother I’ve lost was in a moment when we weren’t getting on, so I have to live with that and I’ll spend the rest of my life reflecting on that," he said.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Barry's brother Robin Gibb passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for a number of years, while Robin's twin brother Maurice Gibb died in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine.

Their younger brother Andy Gibb died aged just 30 in 1988 after battling drug addiction and depression for many years.