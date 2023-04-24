Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman dies, aged 78

24 April 2023, 09:40 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 09:48

Len Goodman has died
Len Goodman has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has passed away, his manager has confirmed.

Len Goodman was a hugely successful professional ballroom dancer, dance judge, and coach.

He appeared as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from its beginning in 2004 until 2016, and its American counterpart Dancing with the Stars from 2005 until 2022.

He also ran a ballroom dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Len reportedly died aged 78 from bone cancer, on April 22. He had been in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent following a short illness.

Born in London, he moved to Blackfen when he was six years old. Len was one of three children, and the only child of the family to stay in the family business, while his other siblings all moved to Newcastle.

Len Goodman was an apprentice welder, and started dancing at the late age of 19, after his doctor recommended it as therapy for a foot injury.

He soon turned professional, and won various competitions over the years. He retired from dancing after winning the British Championships at Blackpool in his late 20s.

Len appeared as head judge on the dance competition Strictly Come Dancing from its inception in 2004 until 2016. He appeared on the panel alongside Arlene Phillips, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Alesha Dixon and Darcey Bussell.

He married his dancing partner, Cherry Kingston, but they later divorced. He had a long-term relationship with a woman named Lesley, and they had a son, James. He wrote that Lesley was the ex-wife of "a bloke called Wilf Pine who had managed the band Black Sabbath."

His son James moved with his mother aged 12, after his parents had broken up. By 2012, James had started Latin and ballroom dancing at his father's Goodman Dance Centre.

In 2012, Len Goodman married his companion of over 10 years, Sue Barrett, a 47-year-old dance teacher.

Goodman had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. which was treated surgically at a London hospital. In 2021, it was reported that he had undergone surgery for a small facial melanoma.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Tia Connolly, 15, thought she was accompanying her mum Claire to the Britain Got Talent auditions for moral support and instead found herself on stage singing a stunning Whitney Houston cover.

Britain's Got Talent: Schoolgirl, 15, stuns judges with mind-blowing Whitney Houston cover

Britain's Got Talent

Here's what the cast of Back to The Future are up to now

Cast of Back to The Future now: Where are the stars from the 1985 film?

The trailer for Take That's musical 'Greatest days' has dropped ahead of the film's release later this summer.

Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Trailer, cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Take That

Stand By Me cast then and now

Stand By Me cast then and now: What happened next to the film's young characters?

Previously unseen footage of Bruce Willis and his daughter has been released by his family as the actor undergoes his battle with dementia.

Bruce Willis' family share adorable video of star with young daughter amid battle with dementia

More on Smooth

Dame Edna Everage and Tom Jones

Remembering when Dame Edna Everage left Tom Jones utterly speechless

Tom Jones

Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Lionel Richie walks daughter Sofia down the aisle at traditional Jewish wedding in France

Lionel Richie

Take That and Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

Have Take That just teased a full five-piece reunion "soon"?

Take That

George Michael joined Queen in stage at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in April 1992 to perform what Brian May would later call a 'staggering' performance of 'Somebody To Love'.

Queen's Roger Taylor reveals why George Michael 'wasn't suitable' to replace Freddie Mercury

Queen

In 1982, Blondie broke up. But why?

When Debbie Harry broke up Blondie to care for illness-stricken bandmate and lover Chris Stein

Blondie

Madness and the Lightning Seeds

Madness announce full UK tour with Lightning Seeds in support – dates, venues andMadness announce full UK tour with Lightning Seeds in support – dates, venues and ticket details

Music

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother