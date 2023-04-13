Exclusive

Mamma Mia! West End cast perform acoustic ABBA classics ahead of 25th anniversary

13 April 2023, 16:16

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth
Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth. Picture: Global/Smooth

By Tom Eames

Amazingly, next year marks the 25th anniversary of Mamma Mia! on the West End stage.

Featuring the music of ABBA, the musical has become one of the most popular musicals of all time, and has spawned two hugely successful movies.

To celebrate the milestone, the cast of the musical have performed two special acoustic versions of the show's biggest songs.

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth
Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth. Picture: Smooth/Global

Performed exclusively for Smooth Radio's On Stage with Smooth series, the cast were joined by musical director Marcus J Savage on the piano.

Mazz Murray (Donna) and Norman Bowman (Sam) have performed a stunning acoustic version of 'S.O.S.', while Mazz, Josie Benson (Tanya) and Gemma Goggin (Rosie) joined up for an awesome performance of 'Dancing Queen'.

You can watch both performances in full, exclusively on Global Player here.

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth
Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth. Picture: Smooth/Global
Mazz Murray in Mamma Mia
Mazz Murray in Mamma Mia. Picture: Smooth/Global

Mamma Mia! in London is currently booking through to March 2, 2024, and the show will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on April 6, 2024. Get more information and tickets here.

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage live show will be extended until late 2023 - all the ticket info

Relive Andy Gibb, ABBA and Olivia Newton-John's incredible 'jam session' from 1978

Relive Andy Gibb, ABBA and Olivia Newton-John's incredible 'jam session' from 1978

Olivia Newton-John

Each member of ABBA had a music career before the banded together.

Who were ABBA before they became ABBA?

Westlife sing ABBA at Wembley

Westlife singing an ABBA medley is surprisingly perfect

Westlife

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Celine Dion

Celine Dion in Love Again

Celine Dion returns with first new music in four years for her new romcom 'Love Again'

Celine Dion

Bonnie Tyler split fans with her recent television performance of 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart'.

Bonnie Tyler offers explanation after bizarre mimed TV performance of 'Total Eclipse'

Music

UB40 in 1983

UB40's greatest 10 songs ever, ranked

Song Lists