Exclusive

Mamma Mia! West End cast perform acoustic ABBA classics ahead of 25th anniversary

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth. Picture: Global/Smooth

By Tom Eames

Amazingly, next year marks the 25th anniversary of Mamma Mia! on the West End stage.

Featuring the music of ABBA, the musical has become one of the most popular musicals of all time, and has spawned two hugely successful movies.

To celebrate the milestone, the cast of the musical have performed two special acoustic versions of the show's biggest songs.

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth. Picture: Smooth/Global

Performed exclusively for Smooth Radio's On Stage with Smooth series, the cast were joined by musical director Marcus J Savage on the piano.

Mazz Murray (Donna) and Norman Bowman (Sam) have performed a stunning acoustic version of 'S.O.S.', while Mazz, Josie Benson (Tanya) and Gemma Goggin (Rosie) joined up for an awesome performance of 'Dancing Queen'.

You can watch both performances in full, exclusively on Global Player here.

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth. Picture: Smooth/Global

Mazz Murray in Mamma Mia. Picture: Smooth/Global

Mamma Mia! in London is currently booking through to March 2, 2024, and the show will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on April 6, 2024. Get more information and tickets here.