Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner and more revealed

Neil Jones is a British dancer, but was born on a military base in Munster, Germany.

Are Neil and Katya Jones married?

The professional dancers first met in 2008 when Neil stepped up to fill in for Katya's usual partner at a Blackpool competition when she was 18. They later married in 2013.

The couple became four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Champions.

However, in 2019 the couple announced that they had decided to separate, but remain on good terms.

The dancing pair have been together for 11 years, but faced media turmoil after Katya was photographed kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh, on a night out during the series.

Neil and Katya stayed together despite the public backlash, with a spokesperson confirming their split was not influenced by the kiss.

In a joint statement posted on their respective social media accounts, they said: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.