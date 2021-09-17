Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner and more revealed

17 September 2021, 17:04

Neil Jones
Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2021!

Neil Jones is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Where is Neil Jones from?

    Neil Jones is a British dancer, but was born on a military base in Munster, Germany.

  2. Are Neil and Katya Jones married?

    Neil and Katya Jones
    Picture: Getty

    The professional dancers first met in 2008 when Neil stepped up to fill in for Katya's usual partner at a Blackpool competition when she was 18. They later married in 2013.

    The couple became four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Champions.

    However, in 2019 the couple announced that they had decided to separate, but remain on good terms.

    The dancing pair have been together for 11 years, but faced media turmoil after Katya was photographed kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh, on a night out during the series.

    Neil and Katya stayed together despite the public backlash, with a spokesperson confirming their split was not influenced by the kiss.

    In a joint statement posted on their respective social media accounts, they said: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

  3. Is Neil Jones dating anyone?

    Neil was previously dating 23-year-old Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse.

    Neil is said to have helped the latin dancer enrol in college to help her stay in the UK, after Luisa's ex partner had reported her as an illegal immigrant, according to the Mirror.

    However, in December 2020, it was reported that they had split.

  4. How old is Neil Jones?

    Neil Jones was born on May 4, 1982. He celebrated his 39th birthday in 2021.

    He is eight years older than his former partner Katya Jones.

    Katya previously joked that Neil once lied about his age, telling OK!: “It was a complicated time in my life. I was 18 and in a bad place. I was meant to compete but had split up from my partner.

    “My mum said we should we should go anyway and my teacher Richard Porter said he had somebody in mind, which turned out to be Neil. He lied about his age.”

    Neil replied: “I didn’t lie! She thought I was younger. She had another try out with a guy who was 26, the same age I was."

    Katya added: “I told Neil that this guy was 26 and that he was so old. Neil didn’t say a word. When I found out, it was too late as we were already dancer partners and partners in real life.”

