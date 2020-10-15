Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova: Partner, daughter, age and more facts

Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Nadiya Bychkova is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova? Nadiya Bychkova is a Ukrainian ballroom and Latin American dancer, who competes for Slovenia. She was World Champion in '10' Dance in 2014 and 2015. In 2017, she joined Strictly as a professional dancer in the 15th series. She had previously been a professional dancer on the Bosnian version of the show. Nadiya Bychkova partner and daughter: How big is her family? View this post on Instagram Everyday I consider myself blessed to hold your hand @matija_skarabot ❤️ Photo by amazing @anagregoricphoto 🙏🏻 A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova) on Jun 20, 2018 at 12:47pm PDT Nadiya Bychkova is in a relationship with Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot and the couple have a baby daughter together. She previously dated her former dance partner Miha Vodicar for three years, and she later had a relationship with model Peter Klinc. Nadiya Bychkova age: How old is she? Nadiya Bychkova was born on August 24, 1989. She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2020. Nadiya Bychkova height: How tall is she? Nadiya Bychkova is 5ft 6 ¼ (168.3 cm), according to Celeb Heights.

