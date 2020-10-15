Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova: Partner, daughter, age and more facts

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
15 October 2020, 18:14
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!
Nadiya Bychkova is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.
Nadiya Bychkova is a Ukrainian ballroom and Latin American dancer, who competes for Slovenia. She was World Champion in '10' Dance in 2014 and 2015.
In 2017, she joined Strictly as a professional dancer in the 15th series. She had previously been a professional dancer on the Bosnian version of the show.
Nadiya Bychkova is in a relationship with Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot and the couple have a baby daughter together.
She previously dated her former dance partner Miha Vodicar for three years, and she later had a relationship with model Peter Klinc.
Nadiya Bychkova was born on August 24, 1989.
She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2020.
Nadiya Bychkova is 5ft 6 ¼ (168.3 cm), according to Celeb Heights.
- Alijaz Skorjanec
- Amy Dowden
- Anton du Beke
- Dianne Buswell
- Giovanni Pernice
- Gorka Marquez
- Graziano di Prima
- Janette Manrara
- Johannes Radebe
- Karen Clifton
- Katya Jones
- Luba Mushtuk
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Neil Jones
- Oti Mabuse
- Nancy Xu