Ellie Leach facts: Strictly and Corrie star's age, boyfriend, family and career explained

Ellie Leach in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Ellie Leach is a talented actress who has made a name for herself on British television.

She is best known for playing Faye Windass on ITV's Coronation Street, a role she held for 12 years before leaving in 2023.

Ellie is a cousin of Brooke Vincent, another Coronation Street star who played Sophie Webster. Ellie had an interest in acting from a young age and appeared in several TV adverts and a film before landing her breakthrough role on Coronation Street.

Ellie joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2011, playing Faye Windass, the adopted daughter of Eddie and Anna Windass. She quickly became a fan favourite and was involved in many dramatic and challenging storylines, such as becoming pregnant at 13, suffering from early menopause, and being accused of assault.

She received several nominations for her performance, including Best Young Actor and Best Young Performance at the British Soap Awards and the Inside Soap Awards.

Ellie decided to leave Corrie in 2023, after 12 years on the show. She said she was grateful for the opportunity and the experience, but wanted to try new acting opportunities. Her final scenes aired in April 2023, when her character Faye left the cobbles to be with her daughter Miley and her father Jackson.

However, she did not stay away from the spotlight for long, as she was announced as one of the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. Ellie was paired with professional dancer Vito Coppola and impressed the judges and the viewers with her skills and charisma.