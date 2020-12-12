Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice: Age, height, girlfriend and more facts

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Giovanni Pernice is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and he is one of the favourites to win alongside his celebrity partner Ranvir Singh.

Here is a handy guide to the talented star:

Who is Giovanni Pernice? Giovanni is an Italian dancer and choreographer, and is the Italian Open Latin Dance Champion (for 2012) and the current Guinness World Record holder for Jive Kicks and Flicks, as well as Charleston Swivels. Swish. Born in Sicily, at the age of 14 he moved to Bologna to concentrate on a dance career. He chose to become a dancer after watching Come Dancing on TV. In 2015, he joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing. He first partnered Georgia May Foote, finishing as a runner-up. In 2016, he came ninth with Laura Whitmore, and then finished as a runner-up again with Debbie McGee in 2017. Giovanni Pernice age: How old is he? Giovanni was born on September 5, 1990. He celebrated his 30th birthday in 2020. Giovanni Pernice girlfriend: Is he single? Giovanni and Georgia May Foote. Picture: Getty Giovanni is thought to be currently single. Giovanni was previously dating Strictly celebrity Ashley Roberts. However, they were not partnered with each other on the show. They dated for just over a year, but split in January 2020. Before this, he split up with former TOWIE star Jess Wright earlier last year. In April 2018, The Sun confirmed that the pair had split after Giovanni "struggled" with Jess' popularity. Giovanni previously dated his former Strictly partner and Corrie star Georgia May Foote. However, just before the 2016 series a year later, the couple announced their split.

