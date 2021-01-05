Ashley Roberts facts: Pussycat Dolls singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Ashley Roberts burst onto the entertainment scene in the mid-naughties as part of pop-dance troupe The Pussycat Dolls.

She has since made the UK her home, and reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. She is also tipped by many to be one of the secret starts of this year's Masked Singer.

Here are all the big facts to introduce you to the talented entertainer:

Who is Ashley Roberts? View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts) Ashley Roberts is an American singer, actress, model, and TV presenter, best known as a former member of The Pussycat Dolls. The group scored several hits in the mid-to-late 2000s, including the UK number one 'Don't Cha'. She quit the band in 2010, and has since become a fixture on British TV. She was a runner-up on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, and has also starred in The Jump, was a judge on Dancing on Ice, and co-hosted Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway from 2013 to 2016. In 2018, she was a runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing, and she currently co-hosts the breakfast show on Smooth's sister station Heart.

Ashley Roberts age: How old is she? Ashley Roberts was born on September 14, 1981. She celebrated her 39th birthday in 2019. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona and is of English descent. She began dancing at the age of three, and singing from eight. Her father was a drummer for the Mamas & the Papas, and later became an auto dealer, while her mother was a Pilates instructor.

Ashley Roberts partner: Who is she dating? Ashley and Giovanni. Picture: Getty Following her stint in Strictly, Ashley Roberts was confirmed to be dating Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice, despite not being partnered with each other on the show. However, in early 2020 the couple confirmed that they were no longer dating. She was said to have previously in a brief relationship with Declan Donnelly. Earlier in 2018, she told The Mirror: “Being single, I have set boundaries on the men I date. “Once I have separated I do not check their Instagram. It is brutal. It is very dangerous. I have learned the hard way. I don’t feel like I need to block. I unfollow them.”

What is Ashley Roberts' net worth? Ashley Roberts has a net worth of around £1.2 million ($1.6m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.