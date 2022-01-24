Torvill and Dean perform incredible one-shot routine with a drone on Dancing on Ice

By Tom Eames

Dancing on Ice fans were treated to another fantastic performance by Torvill and Dean on last night's results show (January 23).

Ice skating icons Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill took to the ice once more for a special routine during ITV's Dancing on Ice.

The live results show saw the famous duo perform a routine which was filmed using a drone in one take.

The shots included zipping by the performers throughout the routine, including one moment where it flew in between their legs.

This was the first time Torvill & Dean had performed during the 2022 series, but we're hoping for more as the goes on.

As fantastic as the performance was, it proved to be too much for some viewers, as a few people complained about motion sickness and having a poorly tummy while keeping up with the drone.

Torvill & Dean dance with a drone. Picture: ITV

One tweeted: "ok i love Torvill and Dean to bits, but couldn't watch most of that performance cus of the weird drone shots. Felt sick and dizzy watching it #DancingOnIce."

Another commented: "#dancingonice that made me feel sick watching that drone filming."

Last night's show saw former rugby player Ben Foden being voted out first for the 2022 series.

Watch the full Torvill & Dean video below: