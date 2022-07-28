Delta Goodrem facts: Neighbours singer's age, boyfriend, family and songs revealed

28 July 2022, 14:33

Delta Goodrem, Tori Spelling and Amirah Vann Visit "Extra"
Delta Goodrem, Tori Spelling and Amirah Vann Visit "Extra". Picture: Getty

Delta Goodrem is an Australian musician and actress who is known for her powerful voice and songwriting prowess.

Delta Goodrem first signed to Sony Music aged just 15. And then in 2002, she landed the role of shy school girl and aspiring singer Nina Tucker in Neighbours.

This exposure helped re-launch Delta's music career, and her debut album, Innocent Eyes (2003), topped Australia's ARIA Albums Chart for 29 weeks. It is still one of the highest-selling Australian albums, and the second-best-selling Australian album of all time with over four million copies sold.

Delta was one of the big stars to return to Neighbours in the show's finale episode in 2022.

  1. How old is Delta Goodrem and how did she become a singer?

    Delta Goodrem was born in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 1984. She celebrated her 37th birthday in 2021.

    Her parents are Lea (née Parker) and Denis Goodrem. She also has a younger brother, Trent.

    Her career took off when she played the single 'Born To Try' on the show and it went to number one in Australia and number three in the UK.

    Carla Zampatti 50th Anniversary - Arrivals
    Carla Zampatti 50th Anniversary - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    After battling blood cancer in 2003, Delta released the album Mistaken Identity in 2004 and it became number one in Australia and went five times platinum with sales of 350,000 copies.

    Delta Goodrem has since toured the world as a singer, has acted in various movies and TV shows and was a judge on The Voice Australia alongside Boy George.

    In 2020, Delta released a six-minute video detailing how she had to have her salivary gland removed, leading to the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue, which left her having to re-learn to speak.

  2. What are Delta Goodrem's most famous songs?

    Delta Goodrem has released five studio albums, four video albums and 32 singles.

    The singer-songwriter is best known for her singles 'Wings', 'Born To Try', 'Lost Without You', 'Innocent Eyes' and 'Sitting On Top Of The World.'

  3. Who is Delta Goodrem's boyfriend?

    Delta Goodrem is very private about her current relationship with musician Matthew Copley who she has been with since 2017 (see below for video of the pair singing a duet at home in lockdown).

    Delta was previously in a relationship with tennis star Mark Philippoussis who supported her through her battle with cancer when she was 18, and she was engaged to Westlife's Brian McFadden but they ended their relationship after seven years in 2011.

  4. What is Delta Goodrem's net worth?

    Delta Goodrem Fan Party At Twitter HQ
    Delta Goodrem Fan Party At Twitter HQ. Picture: Getty

    Delta's net worth is reportedly $16 million, a fortune built on record sales, acting roles and commercial success.

    In 2018 she broke Australian perfume sales records when he launched her wildly popular debut scent Delta by Delta Goodrem and has since released a second called Destiny.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

ABBA's best albums ranked

ABBA's albums ranked from worst to best

ABBA

Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

Tom Jones

Singers and their younger selves

These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible
Many of George Michael's acts of generosity were only revealed after his untimely death in 2016

8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

George Michael

Shirley Bassey and Daniel Craig

Shirley Bassey headlines The Sound of 007 in Concert: Tickets, dates, lineup and full details revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed