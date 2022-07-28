Delta Goodrem facts: Neighbours singer's age, boyfriend, family and songs revealed

Delta Goodrem, Tori Spelling and Amirah Vann Visit "Extra". Picture: Getty

Delta Goodrem is an Australian musician and actress who is known for her powerful voice and songwriting prowess.

Delta Goodrem first signed to Sony Music aged just 15. And then in 2002, she landed the role of shy school girl and aspiring singer Nina Tucker in Neighbours.

This exposure helped re-launch Delta's music career, and her debut album, Innocent Eyes (2003), topped Australia's ARIA Albums Chart for 29 weeks. It is still one of the highest-selling Australian albums, and the second-best-selling Australian album of all time with over four million copies sold.

Delta was one of the big stars to return to Neighbours in the show's finale episode in 2022.