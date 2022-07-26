When is the last episode of Neighbours, why is the soap ending and who is in the finale?

Why is Neighbours ending?

March 2022 saw Neighbours show bosses make a statement that the series was coming to an end after 37-years on air.

The sad announcement followed the news that the UK's Channel 5 was dropping the Australian soap from its lineup.

This meant that Neighbours producers were left without a large source of funding, as the British channel was a major broadcast partner in the series.

Writing on the programme's official Twitter, producers said they were "so sorry" but had "no option but to rest the show".

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," they said.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

Australian soap Neighbours has been a mainstay on UK television for almost 40 years (pictured: Susan and Karl Kennedy). Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

The series is set to close its doors for the final time after 37 years when Channel 5 decided to stop broadcasting it in the UK and funding for the show dried up. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

"We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high."

Reportedly Channel 5 want to free up the budget to invest in more British shows, despite Neighbours being the fourth most popular soap on UK television.

A spokesman for Channel 5 explained its "current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our UK viewers".

In perhaps what was a surge of nostalgia, viewing figures in the UK have suddenly soared after the show's end was announced.

Fan favourite Harold Bishop (left) can be seen in the show trailer. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

June 2022 saw some of the highest viewing figures for Neighbours in recent times, with an impressive 520,000 viewers tuned during its lunchtime airing on June 17 and another 350,000 catching the 6pm repeat.

Neighbours may be fourth behind Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale in popularity in the UK but is comfortably more watched than homegrown soap Hollyoaks by an impressive 1 million viewers per week – making the news of its axing ever more confounding.