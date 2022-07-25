Watch: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan seen for first time in trailer for Neighbours finale

The series is set to close its doors for the final time after 37 years when Channel 5 decided to stop broadcasting it in the UK and funding for the show dried up. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

By Giorgina Hamilton

The trailer for the last ever Neighbours episode has been released.

Australian smash hit soap opera, Neighbours, has released an emotional trailer ahead of its last ever episode Neighbours: The Finale - set to air on Friday July 29.

The hour-long double episode special will see Erinsborough favourites from across the ages – including Delta Goodrem and Margot Robbie – bring an end to their time in the Australian suburb.

The trailer shows a snapshot of the show's most famous couple Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan back together for the first time since they left the show in the late eighties. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

The 40-second trailer head of Friday's finale shows shot of the famous Ramsay Street sign as show favourite Harold Bishop, says: 'It certainly feels like the end of an era. It all goes so quickly.'. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

The announcement came in March 2022 that after but in March 8,903 episodes the show was being axed.

A host of a host of familiar faces then follows, with a snapshot of the show's most famous couple Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan back together for the first time since they left the show in the late eighties.

The pair can be seen getting out of a racing green Mini and walking around to the bonnet.

Jason then puts his arm around Kylie as the two embrace and take in the surroundings of their old home, Ramsay Street.

The couple became famous on an off screen when they met on the set of Neighbours in April 1986.

The hour-long double episode special will see Erinsborough favourites from across the ages bring an end to their time in the Australian suburb. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

Scott Robinson's brother Paul (pictured left) is also seen in the show finale trailer. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

Fan favourite Harold Bishop (left) can be seen in the show trailer. Picture: Channel 5/Freemantle

18-year-old Kylie Minogue was introduced to the show as the character Charlene Mitchell, the daughter of Erinsborough favourite, Madge Ramsay and Jason Donovan's character Scott Robinson soon became besotted by Charlene.

Scott and Charlene got married in July 1987, in what many dubbed 'the wedding of the year' – 20 million people in the UK tuned in to watch them wed – and it was during this time that Kylie and Jason fell in love and started dating in real life.

A year after their idyllic on-screen marriage the pair released the smash-hit single 'Especially For You', confirming their romance to the world and taking their crowns as pop's young sweethearts.

The pair were madly in love and dated for around three years before they went their separate ways when Kylie Minogue met INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence.

The duo's return to the Ramsay Street set is the first time they have been seen in the Erinsborough suburb since their departure in 1988, when Charlene went to live in Brisbane and Scott followed soon after.

Watch the trailer for Neighbours: The Finale below:

The pair are happily married and "really loving, supportive parents" to children Daniel Robinson and his sister, Madison Robinson - both of whom are characters on Neighbours played by Tim Phillips and Sarah Ellen.

Audiences are no doubt ecstatic to see the pair return, for what will be an iconic and emotional final episode for the beloved soap.

The show has proved to be more popular in the UK than it was in Australia during its 37-year run and rivals Coronation Street and Eastenders as our fourth most popular soap.

Its ending has been met with sadness for many viewers, and the show's producers say they have received overwhelming support from all over the world.

"Everyone at Neighbours has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news came out," they said in a statement.

"The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world launching the careers of dozens of household names along the way.

"But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves."

According to Digital Spy, key stars from the Australian soap will embark on a 'farewell tour' of the UK next year.

Cast members will visit eight cities across the country including - London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Southampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff - in March 2023. Watch this space...

Neighbours: The Finale airs as a 1 hour special on Channel 5 on Friday July 29 at 9pm