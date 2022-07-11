Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan share adorable Neighbours reunion pictures

11 July 2022, 11:10

By Mayer Nissim

Neighbours golden couple Scott and Charlene get back together for one last time.

After 37 years on our screens, the final episode of Neighbours will screen later this month as we finally say goodbye to the residents of Ramsay Street.

As well as keeping us entertained for nearly four decades, the iconic Australian soap has also helped launch the careers of countless stars, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Natalie Imbruglia, Delta Goodrem, Holly Valance, Alan Dale, Ben Mendelsohn and of course, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Jason and Kylie played the soap's classic couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, whose wedding episode attracted nearly 20 million viewers in the UK when it was shown over here in 1988.

When it was announced that Neighbours would finally be coming to an end, it soon emerged that Jason and Kylie would be reprising their role for one last time.

And now Kylie has shared the first pictures of her and Jason on the set of the soap.

"Now we’re back together," Kylie captioned the photographs, referencing a lyric from 'Especially For You', Jason and Kylie's chart-topping 1988 single.

Jason posted his own series of snaps on his Twitter feed, including a copy of the script titled "Scott and Charlene Scenes" for the finale episodes

"So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue," he said. "Scott and Charlene final scenes."

Earlier this year, Kylie told Sky News of her Neighbours comeback: "It was emotional going back to the set and felt beautiful, actually, the fact that we could see each other.

"I haven't seen these people in - some of them - for over 30 years.

"And, you know, life passes by and we've all gone through different stuff. And just to kind of be face-to-face and say, wow, this is part of our history. It was great."

