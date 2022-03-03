Neighbours is sadly confirmed to end this summer after 37 years, soap producers confirm

3 March 2022, 09:05

Neighbours legends over the years
Neighbours legends over the years. Picture: Neighbours/Seven/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Beloved Australian soap Neighbours will officially come to an end this summer after 37 years, producers have confirmed.

The sad announcement follows the news that the UK's Channel 5 was dropping the show from its lineup.

This meant that Neighbours producers were left without a large source of funding, as the British channel was a major broadcast partner in the series.

Writing on the programme's official Twitter, producers said they were "so sorry" but had "no option but to rest the show".

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," they said.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high."

Neighbours aired on Channel 5 for over 10 years, and was previously shown on the BBC.

Neighbours was first broadcast in Australia in 1985, before launching on BBC One a year later in the UK.

It quickly became a huge hit in the UK and in Australia, and also launch the careers of various actors and singers, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

Channel 5 explained that its "current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our UK viewers".

